Kin of alleged Sudlon 2 shootout suspects appeal to police for fair probe

Alias “Bing” (right), wife of alleged suspect Jun Manto; alias “Amy” (middle); and alias “Tessie” (left), wife of Johnrey Manto. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The wife of the alleged prime suspect in the Sudlon 2, Cebu City shootout that left a police captain dead, along with relatives of other men reportedly linked to the incident, have appealed to authorities for what they described as a fair and transparent investigation.

These statements come amid mounting tension in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, following the October 25 encounter that resulted in the death of Police Captain Joel Deiparine of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-7.

While police have yet to release official updates on their investigation, families of the involved individuals shared their accounts—pleading for due process, safety, and clarity as some of their relatives remain missing or in police custody.

Wife of prime suspect breaks silence

Alias “Bing,” 44, the wife of Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., who has been tagged as the alleged primary suspect in the Sudlon 2 shootout, said she only learned about her husband’s whereabouts recently after being informed that he was already in hiding.

She said the last time she saw Manto was on the evening of Friday, October 24, before she left with her children for a family gathering in Barili, Cebu.

The following day, she said she was in Moalboal when she saw social media posts about the encounter.

Bing, who has three children with Manto, described her husband as a calm person with no known enemies. She denied allegations that he was involved in gun-for-hire activities.

“Ang akong pagtuo, dili gyud. Dili gyud na niya mabuhat nga siya mao’y nang-ambush, para lang nako. Dili ko makatuo ana. Ang akoang pagtuo sa akoang bana, dili gyud na siya manguna kung dili siya unhan,” she said.

(My belief is that he couldn’t have done that. I can’t believe he would be the one to stage an ambush. I believe my husband would never attack unless provoked.)

She also appealed to authorities for a “just and proper investigation,” saying she hopes her husband’s side will also be heard.

Relative of another person tagged pleads for release

Alias “Tessie,” 36, the wife of Johnrey Manto—a cousin of Jun Manto who earlier surrendered to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak—appealed to the police to release her husband, claiming he was not at the scene when the shooting happened.

According to Tessie, Johnrey, who works as a security guard in Tingub, Mandaue City, was on duty at the time of the incident. She said her husband had no involvement in the alleged ambush.

“Nagtrabaho man na siya, guwardiya man na siya sa Tingub, Mandaue. Sweldo man na niya sa City Hall kay tanod man na siya. Paghuman niya og sweldo, niadto na siya sa kauban niya sa trabaho, pagkahuman nilargo na siya og duty,” she said.

(He was at work; he’s a security guard in Tingub, Mandaue. He got his pay from City Hall because he’s also a barangay tanod. After receiving his salary, he went to meet a co-worker, then proceeded to his duty.)

She added that their home was allegedly ransacked days after the encounter by unidentified armed men who were looking for her husband.

Tessie said that following the alleged ransacking, she and her family fled to Samboan town in southern Cebu to seek temporary refuge with relatives, as fear and confusion spread among families living near the Mantos’ residence.

“Katong time-ma nga niadto siya didto, kani gud iyahang kaliwat niya, tagaan unta mi nila’g bugas para adlaw sa minatay unya na-timing man gyud nga ingon ana nga si Johnrey gipangita kay gi-ransack man mi anang kadlawn sa Martes, unya si Johnrey ilahang gipangita. Ako usang giingnan nga ayaw pagdayon kay muuli ta kay magpatabang ta kay gipangita ka,” Tessie said.

(At that time, we were supposed to get some rice from his relatives for All Souls’ Day, but it happened that Johnrey was being sought. Our house was ransacked at dawn on Tuesday, and they were looking for him. I told him not to go back yet because we needed to ask for help since he was being hunted.)

She said she was later informed that her husband’s name had been included among those being sought by the alleged armed personnel during the Tuesday dawn operation, prompting her to plead publicly for his release.

Family of missing father and son appeals for help

Another resident, alias “Amy,” 50, also sought police assistance in locating her partner, Sunny Dumarig Sr., 54, and their 25-year-old son, Sunny Dumarig Jr., who she claimed were taken by armed men during a reported ransacking incident in her son and former partner’s home.

Amy said her son was a college student who was supposed to take exams that week. Since their disappearance, she has been unable to contact them.

“Gidala man nila akong bana og anak, nagshagit pa gani akong bata. Buotan kaayo to akong anak, wala gyud sila’y bisyo. Ang amahan, trabaho ra, ang anak gaeskwela,” she said.

(They took my husband and son—my son was even shouting. My son is a very good boy; he had no vices. The father just worked, and the son was studying.)

The family’s neighbors allegedly witnessed the armed men taking the two from their home.

Amy said she fears they may have been caught up in the ongoing manhunt for those suspected of involvement in the Sudlon 2 shootout, as they were known neighbors of the Manto family.

Calls for fair investigation

The families of the three residents—all of whom lived near one another in Sudlon 2—have called on authorities to ensure that the ongoing investigation is conducted properly and without prejudice.

They also urged that the rights of those surrendering or cooperating with authorities be protected, and that missing individuals be located.

As of this writing, police have not issued any confirmation regarding the separate allegations raised by the families.

Authorities said investigations are still ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the October 25 shootout in Sudlon 2.

