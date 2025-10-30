Batang Pinoy: Manila back on top with one more day to go

FOURTH GOLD. Baguio City’s Chass Mhagiven Colas rules the boys’ individual 60m 17 under division of the Batang Pinoy National Championships archery tournament at the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in General Santos City on Thursday (October 30, 2025). It was his fourth gold medal. (PSC Media Pool)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Manila grabbed three more gold medals in swimming Thursday to regain the overall leadership in the penultimate day of the Batang Pinoy National Championships at the Antonio Acharon Sports Complex pool in Calumpang.

Shiblon Montera clocked 2:01.60 to prevail over Sta. Rosa City’s Ashton Clyde Jose (2:01.93) and San Fernando City’s Anton Paulo Dominick Della (2:03.46) in the boys’ 16-17 200m freestyle event.

Jordane Porche Sales, Aoki McKenzie Teng, Elyzah Shayne Son and Aeesha Sharine Pesy topped the girls’ 12-13 4x50m medley relay with a time of 2:15.69, while Kristine Jane Uy, Naomi Sy, Patricia Mae Santor and Eliana Isabel Rodriguez dominated the girls’ 14-17 4x50m medley relay event in 2:08.86.

As of 6 p.m., Manila has amassed 32 gold, 28 silver and 24 bronze medals in the tournament organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The boys’ 14-17 4x50m medley relay team of Roland Aaron Seprado, Kaden Gabriel Sy, Antonio Joaquin Reyes and Gabbriel Medenilla won the gold medal for defending champion Pasig, which slid to second with 29 golds, 17 silvers and 24 bronzes.

Baguio City kept the third spot with 29 golds, 17 silvers, and 22 bronzes.

Baguio City’s Chass Mhagiven Colas claimed his fourth gold in archery after ruling the boys’ individual 60m 17 under division at the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University.

Quezon City, which won the boys’ 12-13 4x50m medley relay (Titus Rafael Sia, Andrei David Pingol, Cross Acal, and Jeshwa Castiel Garduque), ranked fourth with 20 golds, 19 silvers and 23 bronzes.

Zamboanga City is at No. 5 with 16 golds, 12 silvers and four bronzes followed by Davao City (14-20-31), General Santos City (14-15-8), Santa Rosa City (14-13-8), Cebu City (10-10-13) and Rizal (9-3-7).

A PHP15-million prize pool is at stake, with PHP5 million earmarked for the overall champion, PHP4 million for second, PHP3 million for third, PHP2 million for fourth, and PHP1 million for fifth place. (PNA)

