Temporary North Bus satellite terminal opens in Mandaue City

The Cebu North Bus Satellite Terminal opened today, October 30, 2025, at the Cebu Bus Depot near S&R in Mandaue City. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Cebu North Bus Satellite Terminal officially opened today, Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Cebu Bus Depot near S&R in the North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City.

The terminal will operate only until tomorrow, October 31. It was established as a temporary facility to ease congestion and improve passenger flow during the Kalag-Kalag (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day) weekend, when travel to northern Cebu towns typically surges.

Cebu North Branch Manager Joseph Oyco of Vallacar Transit said the terminal will serve passengers traveling to Bantayan Island, Madridejos, Hagnaya, and Lambusan.

Meanwhile, routes to Maya Bagay, Maya Kawit, San Isidro, Tacloban, Tabogon, and Tuburan will continue to operate from the Cebu North Bus Terminal at SM Cebu.

Passenger turnout was low from morning until noon, but Oyco said more travelers are expected later in the afternoon and on October 31.

“We are fully prepared to accommodate all passengers, even if numbers increase later today or tonight,” Oyco said.

Marvhel Sumaga, a Cebu Normal University student, said she only learned about the new terminal while on her way to SM Cebu.

“Thankfully, nakakita ko [Advisory] when I opened sa Facebook. If wala, makadiretso gyud ko sa SM. It’s much more comfortable here, especially compared to Cebu North Bus, nga mahati ang area didto kay naay mall,” she said.

Cebu North Branch Operations Manager Roland Managaytay noted that overall ridership is expected to decline compared to previous years.

“We anticipate a decrease of around 20 percent compared to 2024 due to recent earthquakes, aftershocks, class cancellations, and general caution among travelers,” he said.

Unlike in 2024, when thousands of passengers had already crowded the terminals by October 30, this year’s turnout has been noticeably lower.

Despite the projected drop, Managaytay emphasized that all passengers will still be served and no one will be turned away.

The temporary satellite terminal aims to reduce crowding at the main Cebu North Bus Terminal and ensure smoother travel to northern towns during the holiday rush. Oyco said the facility was planned in advance, with 251 buses and personnel ready to operate at full capacity during the two-day period.

