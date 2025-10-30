LIST: Cebu restaurants in 1st Michelin Guide Philippines

Screengrab from The MICHELIN Guide/YouTube

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has made culinary history as 15 restaurants here became part of the first-ever Michelin Guide Philippines 2026, marking the province’s official entry into the world’s most prestigious dining list.

The announcement, made during the Michelin Guide’s launch ceremony at the Marriott Manila Hotel on Thursday, October 30, spotlighted Cebu alongside Manila and Cavite as key culinary destinations assessed by Michelin inspectors for their distinct local flavors and growing sophistication.

The nationwide roster includes one restaurant awarded two Michelin stars, eight with one Michelin star each, 25 granted the Bib Gourmand distinction, and 74 recognized under the Michelin Selected category, bringing the total to 108 establishments across the country.

Bib Gourmand honors

Among Cebu’s honorees, the following were awarded the coveted Bib Gourmand distinction.

CUR8

Abaseria Deli & Café

The Pig & Palm

LASA

The recognition highlights restaurants in Cebu praised by Michelin inspectors for serving high-quality dishes at notably reasonable prices.

Michelin Selected status

Twelve more Cebu establishments made it to the Michelin Selected 2026 category.

Abli

ATO-AH

Benjarong

DIP

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

House of Lechon

Soba Kamakura

Maya

Lantaw in Compostela

Pares Pares at N. Escario St.

Sialo

Socarrat.

These restaurants, ranging from local favorites to fine dining concepts, reflect the province’s evolving palate and the growing recognition of Cebu as a culinary powerhouse outside the capital.

A milestone for the Philippines

Helm in Taguig City earned two Michelin stars, while eight others—which include Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inato, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery—received one star each.

In his address, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said inspectors were impressed by the “energy, diversity, and soul” of the Filipino dining scene.

He noted that inspectors, who operate anonymously and independently, found that Filipino cuisine “tells a story of both heritage and innovation,” highlighting flavors that are bold, heartfelt, and deeply rooted in culture.

“Filipino cuisine is bold, generous, and deeply personal. It tells a story of heritage and innovations, where sweet, salty, sour, and umami harmonize to create flavors that are both comforting and exciting,” Poullennec said.

The Michelin Guide

First released in the 1900s in France, the Michelin Guide served as an accompanying material for the French tire manufacturer to promote the automotive industry.

It includes maps, locations for tire repair shops, hotels, and restaurants. In 1926, they started using their distinct Michelin Stars to rate restaurants.

Michelin Stars are the highest recognition a restaurant can receive from the Michelin Guide. The stars are awarded to establishments that show exceptional cooking, technical mastery, and consistency.

Starred restaurants are often fine-dining venues that highlight a chef’s creativity and precision.

The Bib Gourmand award, introduced in 1997, recognizes restaurants that serve high-quality food at affordable prices.

These eateries typically offer great value, such as a satisfying three-course meal at a reasonable cost. Bib Gourmand restaurants are often casual, family-run, or local favorites known for flavor and comfort rather than formality.

Michelin Recommended, sometimes called “Selected” or “Michelin Guide Restaurant,” refers to establishments that meet Michelin’s quality standards but do not hold a Star or Bib Gourmand distinction.

These restaurants are featured in the guide for their good cooking and often represent a wide variety of cuisines, dining styles, and price ranges. / mme