CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar to fourth straight win, rout BC by 38

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles rolled to their fourth straight victory after routing the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 69-31, in the Cesafi Season 25 High School Basketball Tournament on Thursday, October 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The defending champions dominated from start to finish to tighten their grip on second place in the standings, just behind the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, who lead the league with a 6-1 record midway through the season.

The Baby Cheetahs, on the other hand, dropped to 3-3, slipping to the No. 6 spot.

After a shaky first quarter where they led by only three, 15-12, the Magis Eagles turned up the pressure on both ends of the floor. They closed the first half with a commanding 31-14 lead, then blew the game wide open in the third quarter, building a 57-22 cushion heading into the final period.

Despite committing 32 turnovers, SHS-AdC remained in full control, shooting an efficient 46 percent from the field (27-of-59) while limiting Benedicto College to a poor 22 percent (15-of-68).

The Baby Cheetahs managed to score 23 points off the Eagles’ errors, but it wasn’t enough to offset their offensive struggles.

The Magis Eagles also asserted their inside presence, outscoring BC 34-22 in the paint and getting a big lift from their bench, which contributed 39 points compared to the Baby Cheetahs’ 17.

Lian Kent Basa, one of the league’s top individual performers, led SHS-AdC with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. Henry Suico and Jhonrey Recio chipped in eight points apiece.

No Benedicto College player scored in double digits, with Lance Andrei Villarin leading the Baby Cheetahs with six points.

