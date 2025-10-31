Daily Gospel, October 31, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for October 31, 2025, which is the Friday of the Thirtieth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, October 30, 2025

Daily Gospel, October 29, 2025

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 14, 1-6.

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine at the home of one of the leading Pharisees, and the people there were observing him carefully.

In front of him there was a man suffering from dropsy.

Jesus spoke to the scholars of the law and Pharisees in reply, asking, “Is it lawful to cure on the sabbath or not?”

But they kept silent; so he took the man and, after he had healed him, dismissed him.

Then he said to them, “Who among you, if your son or ox falls into a cistern, would not immediately pull him out on the sabbath day?”

But they were unable to answer his question.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org