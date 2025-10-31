King Charles strips Prince Andrew of royal titles, Royal Lodge residence

(FILES) Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

LONDON, United Kingdom — King Charles will strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and long-term residence on the Windsor estate, the palace said on Thursday, the latest fallout to hit the scandal-plagued royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace said, adding that Charles had begun the formal process to strip the titles from his brother.

Andrew has also been told to move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle’s sprawling grounds, and he will move “to alternative private accommodation.”

Fresh outrage at accusations

The announcement followed fresh outrage at accusations made by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s main accusers against the 65-year-old, who has denied the charges.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the palace said.

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

It comes days after the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, in which the victim of US sex offender Epstein reiterated in shocking detail allegations she had sex with Andrew three times, including when she was only 17.

The prince, who denies any wrongdoing, agreed to pay US and Australian citizen Giuffre millions of dollars in 2022 to end her civil sexual assault case against him.

She took her own life in April, aged 41, while Epstein took his own life in 2019 in prison awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

‘Pincer movement’

Adding to the outcry following the chart-topping book’s release, The Times revealed last week that the prince had not paid rent for two decades on his Royal Lodge home, where he lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The arrangement stems from a seemingly favourable 2003 deal for the mansion owned by the Crown Estate, the royal family’s independently run land and property holdings.

British newspapers reported over the weekend that it had prompted ongoing talks between the king and the prince about Andrew vacating Royal Lodge.

The Sunday Times said he faced “a pincer movement from parliament and Buckingham Palace to strip him of his dukedom and banish him” from Windsor.

The newspaper reported he may agree to move out if offered financial compensation and a suitable alternative home.

The Daily Mail said heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his family are set to move into a new residence near Royal Lodge and that he wants his uncle to leave beforehand.

