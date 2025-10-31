Suspect in killing of Cebu cop surrenders in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – A suspect in the killing of a police officer of the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in Cebu City turned himself in at a Pasig City police station on Wednesday night.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Col. Hendrix Mangaldan, Pasig City police chief, said the suspect, alias Jun, arrived at the station around 8 p.m. with two Pasig City councilors who facilitated his surrender.

READ: Kin of alleged Sudlon 2 shootout suspects appeal to police for fair probe

Pressure of nationwide manhunt

“He felt the pressure of the nationwide manhunt operation against him… so he decided to surrender,” said Mangaldan of Manto, who he said fled to Metro Manila after the killing of Capt. Joel Deiparine, assistant chief of the Intelligence Section of the PNP-CIDG Regional Field Unit 7.

The incident occurred while Deiparine and Executive Master Sergeant Artchel Tero were conducting casing and surveillance operations against gun-for-hire suspects in Barangay Suldon 2 in Cebu City last Saturday. Tero got wounded.

READ: 3 of 7 suspects in ambush of Cebu cops under custody – CIDG

Brought to Cebu

The suspect was brought to Cebu after his surrender to face the charges filed against him.

“We received information yesterday (Oct. 29) that he was already in Metro Manila. We dispatched a tracker team and confirmed that he was in the eastern part of Metro Manila,” Police Regional Office – Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan told reporters in a separate phone interview.

The suspect, he noted, reportedly initiated contact through a “surrender feeler.”

Personally shot policeman

Maranan confirmed that Jun personally shot the policemen during a surveillance operation.

“Based on his own admission in a radio interview while in hiding, he was the one who fired at our personnel,” he said.

For his part, PNP-CIDG Director, Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II said seven suspects are involved in the incident, three of whom, including Jun, are already in police custody. He did not give details on the other two.

“Based on our investigation, they all had seven firearms in use there. Five are short firearms and two long firearms. Actually as we are speaking right now, the subject of our search warrant is the recovery of the guns there. That’s why we have an ongoing operation,” said Morico at a press conference at Camp Crame.

“Because there is an ongoing manhunt, maybe he made it to Manila, maybe he knew that the CIDG was the one he bumped into later on, that’s why of course we won’t stop,” he added.

He also addressed reports that some of the suspects had connections with two councilors and the Pasig Police.

“We will investigate those relationships. This is part of our effort to uncover all accomplices and facilitators of the gun-for-hire group,” he said.

Sept. 21 riots

At the same press briefing, Morico confirmed that the CIDG is set to file complaints against over 40 individuals, including alleged financiers and instigators, who were involved in the violent incidents during the 21 September rally in Manila.

He, however, identify those to be charged or what charged they would be facing.

“What we are investigating is the commission of a criminal act and not the conduct of a peaceful rally. Everybody involved there will be investigated so that this unfortunate incident will not happen again… The investigation will continue to ensure accountability,” Morico said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP