Kalag-Kalag 2025: CPA warns vs ticket scalpers as passengers crowd ports

Passengers flock to the Pier 1 Terminal on October 30, 2025. | Photo from Cebu Port Authority

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has warned the public against ticket scalpers taking advantage of the surge of passengers traveling for Kalag-Kalag 2025, urging travelers to buy only from legitimate sources.

CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III advised passengers not to engage with individuals selling overpriced or fake tickets near port areas.

“Please, ayaw mo pailad aning mga ticket scalpers nga nagpalibot sa atong mga pantalan. They are just waiting for their next victims,” Comendador said in a statement.

(Please do not buy tickets from scalpers near the port. They are just waiting for their next victims.)

He told passengers to secure tickets through official outlets to avoid scams and overpricing.

“To avoid these kinds of incidents, we strongly encourage passengers to book their tickets early and make use of the available online booking options offered by shipping companies. This not only guarantees a legitimate ticket but also helps ensure a smooth and hassle-free boarding process.”

The CPA, together with partner enforcement agencies, will continue regular inspections and operations to apprehend scalpers and protect the traveling public for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days—also known as Kalag-Kalag or Undas.

Buying tickets online

CPA Public Relations Officer Maryknoll Bolasa reminded that most shipping lines now offer online ticketing services for faster and safer transactions.

“Majority sa atong mga shipping lines sa Cebu kay nagoffer na og online options sa booking sa tickets (Most of our shipping lines in Cebu now offer online booking options),” she said during a presser on October 29.

Bolasa urged those with no access to online services to buy tickets from authorized offices only.

“Naa pud tay legitimate ticketing outlets nga although naay additional payment, around ₱20 to ₱30 fee, gamay ra kaayo na compared sa mga gibaligya sa ticket scalpers,” she added.

(We also have legitimate ticketing outlets that may charge an additional ₱20 to ₱30 fee, a small amount compared to the overpriced tickets sold by scalpers.)

No Ticket, No ID, No Entry

The CPA will strictly enforce a “No Ticket, No ID, No Entry” policy to maintain order inside terminals.

Only passengers with valid tickets and proper identification will be allowed to enter port premises at least two hours before their departure time.

Over 350,000 passengers expected

Cebu ports accommodated over 261,000 travelers during Undas 2024, and the agency expects numbers to exceed 350,000 this year as the holidays fall on a weekend.

To ensure smooth travel, the CPA has launched “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2025” from October 30 to November 4 to manage the expected rise in passengers.

Comendador assured that 24-hour security operations will be implemented throughout the six-day period to guarantee public safety.

