Pagasa: ITCZ continues to dampen large parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rains over large parts of the country on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Davao Region, and Lanao del Norte.

Bicol Region, the rest of Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms also due to ITCZ.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains in ITCZ-affected areas, particularly in Palawan.

Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the presence of shear line.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is still monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that may develop into a tropical depression by Sunday or Monday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 1,690 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

The LPA may likely bring rains over the east side of the country, particularly Visayas, Mindanao, and Southern Luzon, once it enters the PAR, according to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina.

He said no gale warning was issued yet, but northern Luzon will continue to experience moderate to strong northeast to east winds with moderate to rough seas.

The temperature ranges between 26.2 °C and 30.1 °C. (PNA)

