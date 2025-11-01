Of bones and money: Exhumer works with the dead to keep family alive

Behind 44-year-old Tirso Taneo, an exhumer in Carreta Cemetery, Cebu City, are piled up sacks containing unclaimed exhumed bones. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

The sun had barely set over Carreta Cemetery when the scrape of steel on concrete broke the quiet dusk air as a common grave was opened.

Bent over the common grave, Tirso Taneo pointed at the pile of bones—unrelated, unnamed, and long unclaimed by their families.

Around him, the last of the afternoon candles flickered low, their wax tracing the cracks that ran across the tombstones of the long departed.

For most, this was a place of endings.

For Tirso, it was where every day began.

READ: Kalag-kalag 2025: Live updates

While some people work at lavish, sky-touching, air-conditioned buildings, there are people who work in places others would not bother to stay long—people who face the dead every day, fighting tooth and nail to survive with all the time they have left here on this earth.

A man among the dead

At 44, Tirso has lived all his life in Carreta. He was born here and raised here.

His home sits behind the older tombs, where rows of white structures rise.

“Sa una, dili man ni menteryo diri. Naa pa’y mga balay sa una. Gamay ra gyud kaayo ni. Pero gipadak-an man, hangtod diri na mi nagpuyo,” he recalled, his voice sounding surely like someone who has spent a lifetime among the departed.

(At first, this is not part of the cemetery here. There were houses here before. This was just a small area but they widened it, until here where there were houses.)

In this world of stone and silence, Tirso wears many hats. He engraves names on lapidas, helps seal the dead in their tombs, cleans the grounds, and, most often, exhumes the remains of those whose resting time has expired.

On a good day, he earns around P200—a small amount that depends entirely on how many families seek his help.

More than 20 exhumers, including him, share the same fate, waiting for the next call to dig, to lift, to unearth.

READ: Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu City bans liquor, gambling, overnight stays

An aisle of bone chambers in Carreta Cemetery. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

The work of an exhumer

When the time comes for a body to be taken out of the niche, the process begins long before the smash of tools break the concrete sealing the tomb.

Families should first settle payments at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral Parish Office, then bring the receipt to Carreta.

Only then can the exhumers start the job—careful, methodical, always respectful.

“Ang lungon naa na siyay plastic, mura og garbage bag nga puti. Once mabukog na, langkaton ra nimo, maputos rang bukog,” Tirso explained.

There are days when the remains are clean and dry—bones that are hard to a touch.

But there are others that make the air turn thick, and the smell of damp decay lingers.

“Usahay naa pa’y unod, magbasa pa (Sometimes there are still flesh, it is still moist),” he said. “Dili mi mag-gloves. Kamot ra gyud (We don’t wear gloves. We only use our hands).”

His hands have learned to tell the difference between bone and stone, between what can be saved and what time has claimed. He does not flinch anymore. Not out of numbness, but out of necessity.

“Wala man mi insurance. Wala pud sweldo. Mao ra gyud ni amoang panginabuhian,” he said.

(We don’t have insurance. We also don’t have a salary. This is just our livelihood.)

When the pandemic struck in 2020, the cemetery filled faster than anyone could manage.

Five years later, in early 2025, Carreta saw an exhumation rush—families reclaiming the bones of loved ones buried hastily during those dark times.

For Tirso, it was both a blessing and a burden: more work, more income, more reminders of loss.

READ: Faithful urged: Shun horror themes during ‘Undas’

A warehouse in Carreta Cemetery filled with sacks containing bones, waiting to be claimed by their loved ones. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

Bound to the cemetery

Tirso’s story began like many who grew up in poverty. He left school early, barely finishing elementary.

“Elementary ra ko kutob. Wa ko ganahi mueskwela kay kining nadala tas pangwarta,” he admitted.

(I only reached elementary. I did not have interest to go to school because we were attracted to making money.)

Days spent loitering around the cemetery turned into days helping older men dig and carry.

By 15, he was already earning from the dead.

The work became his life.

Even when his family once moved to Consolacion town in northern Cebu after being displaced, they still returned to Carreta.

“Gipapahawa mi diri sa una unya gilabay sa Pulpogan, Consolacion. Namalhin mi didto. Namalik ra sad mi diri kay wa ma’y panginabuhian didto,” he said.

(We were driven out here before and thrown to Pulpogan, Consolacion. We moved there. We also came back here because we did not have any livelihood there.)

There were times when the cemetery went quiet—no funerals, no exhumations. Those were his and his family’s hardest days.

Still, he never thought of leaving for good. Carreta is not a place of despair for him—it is a place of survival.

His family among graves

He met his wife inside the cemetery, though she was not born there. She came from Mandaue City, displaced and looking for a home.

Their small family share the quiet corners of the cemetery. His mother sells candles outside the gates. His eldest, a sixth grader, studies with the help of a Korean sponsor. His youngest is only two years old.

He dreams that his children will never have to follow his path.

“Akoy niingon gyud nga skwela mo, ayaw mo’g sunod nako. Kung naa man ko’y pangandoy, kamo nalang tiwas ana,” he said.

Between superstition and survival

Death, to Tirso, is no longer frightening.

As a boy, he used to see strange figures darting between tombs—santelmo, sigbin, even white ladies.

“Sa una naa gyud. Karon, naa ma’y kalag nag-agi-agi ra. Dili man na manghilabot,” he said, smiling.

(Before they were there. Now, there are souls who would just pass by. They would not hurt anybody.)

A portion of Carreta Cemetery at night near the common graves. | CDN Digital Photo lyle Andales

He is more concerned about wounds from sharp bones or the risk of infection, things he cannot afford to treat properly.

Yet he keeps working, because the dead do not wait—and the living must eat.

“Mao nang maglisod gyud mi’g hawa diri sa menteryo kay ang amoang pangwarta diri, dali ra,” he said.

(That is why we find it difficult to leave here in the cemetery because we can easily earn money here.)

The dignity of dirt

Respect, he says, is all he asks for.

“Bisag hugaw panan-aw sa tagagawas, at least, marangal amoang trabaho. Bahala na’g bati ilahang tan-aw namo,” he said.

(Even if the outsiders see us as dirty, at least, our work is respectful. The way they see us does not matter.

He does not measure success in pesos but in peace—peace that he can feed his family, peace that comes from honest work, however unglamorous.

“Dili man ni opisina amoang gitrabahoan. Diri, open man tanan basta naa lang ka’y skill, makatrabaho gyud ka, makakwarta gyud ka,” he said.

The Kalag-Kalag rush

As October ends, Carreta Cemetery breathes with a different kind of life.

Families come in waves—cleaning tombs, lighting candles, repainting names. Tirso’s hands are never still during these days.

“Sama ani ron nga nag inangat ang Kalag-Kalag, mao ni mura’g one day millionaire ba. Sa usa ka tuig, madato dato sad intawn mi gamay ba. Mao man sad na’y idagsa sa mga taw kanang magpalimpyo, magpapintal, magpalapida bag-o,” he said.

(Like now that the Kalag-Kalag is drawing near, it feels like you are a one day millionaire. Once every year, we become a little richer. That is also the time when crowds of people when come here to have the tombs cleaned, painted, and have tombstones made.

He works from dawn until the last candle lit for the day burns out, repainting graves, clearing weeds, fixing cracked niches.

Around him, the sound of the rushing crowd and prayers mix in the air, blurring the line between the living and the dead.

Relatives of the deceased buried in Carreta Cemetery clean and retouch their loved one’s graves for the coming Kalag-Kalag 2025. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

A life among the departed

As dusk settles over Carreta, Tirso wipes the dust from his hands.

The faint glow of candles flicker between names carved on stone. A reminder that life, even here, continues.

And in that simple truth lies the heart of his story — a man who keeps the dead at peace, one grave at a time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP