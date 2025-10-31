Why October 31 is special non-working holiday, and how it affects pay today

Commuters queue at a ticketing booth, securing transportation for their journey home to the provinces ahead of Kalag-Kalag 2025. The annual tradition sees thousands traveling to honor their departed loved ones during this important observance.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Today, October 31, is not just the eve of All Saints’ Day, but also a special non-working holiday nationwide.

This gives Filipinos an extended weekend to spend time with family or travel ahead of the long “Kalag-kalag” or “Undas” break.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared October 31, 2025 (Friday) as a special non-working holiday through Proclamation No. 727. The declaration aims to “strengthen family ties and promote domestic tourism” by providing more time for traditional All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day observances.

Pay rules for October 31

While many employees will enjoy a long weekend, those who report to work today will be entitled to additional pay, based on the guidelines of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under Labor Advisory No. 13, Series of 2025.

Here’s how the “special non-working day” pay rules apply:

If you don’t work today: the “no work, no pay” principle applies, unless your company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) provides otherwise.

If you work today: you are entitled to an additional 30 percent of your basic wage for the first eight hours of work (basic wage × 130%).

Working overtime

If you work overtime: you should receive an additional 30 percent of your hourly rate on the said day (hourly rate of basic wage × 130% × 130% × number of hours worked).

If today also happens to be your rest day: you should be paid an additional 50 percent of your basic wage for the first eight hours (basic wage × 150%).

If you work beyond eight hours on your rest day: you get an additional 30 percent of your hourly rate (hourly rate of basic wage × 150% × 130% × number of hours worked).

Part of 2025’s extended holidays

October 31 is among the “additional special (non-working) days” included in Proclamation No. 727, alongside December 24, to give Filipinos longer breaks before All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day, and Christmas Day.

Under the proclamation, these added non-working days are intended to “provide more time for the traditional All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day, and Christmas Day activities” while helping boost local travel and family gatherings.

A long Undas weekend

With October 31 (Friday) declared a special non-working holiday and November 1 (Saturday) already a special non-working day for All Saints’ Day, many Filipinos have a three-day weekend, an opportunity to visit cemeteries, return to home provinces, or take short trips.

DOLE reminded employers and employees to strictly observe the holiday pay rules and ensure compliance with labor standards across both public and private sectors.

For reference, November 1 (All Saints’ Day) is also a special non-working holiday, while November 2 (All Souls’ Day) remains a special working day under the 2025 holiday schedule.

