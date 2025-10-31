Kalag-Kalag 2025: How much are flowers at Cebu’s Carbon Market?

Vibrant flowers on display at a local market as families prepare their offerings for Kalag-Kalag 2025, a time-honored tradition to honor and remember departed loved ones.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With Undas just around the corner, flower stalls at Carbon Public Market are in full bloom as Cebuanos flock to buy fresh flowers and candles for their departed loved ones.

This is a long-held tradition that keeps the city’s biggest public market alive and vibrant during the Kalag-Kalag season.

Vendors say foot traffic has surged since midweek, with families and individuals buying flowers in bulk ahead of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days. Prices have also slightly adjusted compared to last year, depending on the variety and demand.

Flower prices this Kalag-Kalag

As of October 30, 2025, here are the current prices of popular flowers sold at Carbon’s flower section:

Wonder White: ₱140–₱150 per dozen

Lily: ₱240–₱250 per stem

Ontarium: ₱80–₱700 (₱80–₱200 for red local, ₱250–₱400 for white, ₱700 per dozen for imported white)

Crisantemum: ₱240–₱260 per bundle

Carnation: ₱290–₱310 (10 pieces)

Roses: ₱150–₱190 per dozen (various colors)

Winter: ₱340–₱360 per bundle

Baby’s Breath: ₱140–₱160 per bundle

Golden: ₱130–₱150 per dozen

Taiwan: ₱130–₱150 per dozen

Daisy: ₱110–₱130 per dozen

Flower vendors, however, noted that prices might still vary from stall to stall, depending on factors such as supply, freshness, and delivery costs. Imported and rare blooms, in particular, tend to be priced higher as demand peaks before November 1.

Flower baskets and custom arrangements

Apart from loose flowers, flower baskets and arrangements are also among the best-sellers this week. Prices range from ₱200 to ₱400 for smaller designs, while more elaborate or personalized arrangements can go up to ₱50,000, depending on the flowers used, materials, and overall design.

Vendors said customers would often request designs based on their budget or the color theme they would associate with their departed loved ones.

Candles also in demand

Alongside flowers, candles remain a staple item during Kalag-Kalag. Carbon vendors report brisk sales as families complete their cemetery essentials before the long weekend. Prices vary depending on type and size:

Ordinary candles: ₱80–₱120

Vigil candles: ₱100–₱120

Glass candles: ₱100–₱150

These items, sellers say, are often bought in bulk by families preparing for the traditional cemetery visits on November 1 and 2.

(Prices listed are approximate and may vary from stall to stall)

