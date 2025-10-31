Strict drug tests on jail guards, inmates to curb contraband - BJMP-7.

Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jail personnel and inmates in Central Visayas are now subject to stricter and more frequent drug testing.

This comes as the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office VII (BJMPRO-VII) intensifies its crackdown on illegal drugs and smuggling inside jail facilities.

The stricter drug testing is part of BJMP-7’s internal reform and anti-contraband campaign, which aims to strengthen integrity, security, and accountability among jail officers and Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) across the region.

“We have zero tolerance for any drug-related activity within our jails. Security and integrity must remain uncompromised at all times,” said Jail Chief Superintendent Luisito Muñoz, BJMP-7 regional director.

Strict drug testing, zero-tolerance policy

Muñoz said the bureau has mandated strict and random drug testing for both personnel and PDLs to ensure that the campaign against illegal drugs would start from within the organization.

Those who test positive or are found to be facilitating the entry of prohibited items woould face dismissal, administrative sanctions, and potential criminal charges.

According to the bureau, several employees have already been investigated, dismissed, or are facing charges for smuggling cigarettes, cellphones, or illegal drugs inside facilities. One ongoing case in Mandaue involves a jail guard accused of sneaking tobacco into the facility.

“Accountability begins within our ranks,” BJMP said.

Greyhound operations and anti-contraband efforts

BJMP-7 continues to carry out regular and surprise “greyhound operations”—joint inspections with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and other agencies—to seize prohibited items such as mobile phones, cigarettes, and drugs that often slip past inspection.

The bureau admitted earlier this week that despite intensified monitoring, smuggling remained a persistent challenge due to limited resources and creative concealment methods by some visitors and syndicates.

Data presented during a Cebu City Council public hearing showed that from 2019 to 2025, the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory intercepted 27 cellphones, 25 chargers, and 10 headsets, not including devices confiscated during surprise searches.

“It cannot deny the fact that its resources are insufficient to address the persistent and repeated illegal entry of these items into the facility,” Atty. Dennis Aliño, BJMP-7 legal officer, said while reading a position paper during a public hearing earlier this week.

Anti-Contraband Ordinance

BJMP-7 expressed full support for the proposed Anti-Contraband Cebu City Jail Ordinance. It describes the measure as a “powerful tool” to strengthen coordination between local government and jail authorities.

The ordinance seeks to criminalize the entry, use, or possession of illegal and nuisance contraband, including mobile phones, cigarettes, and alcohol, inside BJMP-run facilities. It also imposes heavier penalties on visitors or personnel caught aiding in smuggling.

Councilor Philip Zafra, who sponsored the measure, said the ordinance would address the “perennial problem” of smuggling that would undermine order and public safety in jails.

Meanwhile, Councilor Franklyn Ong has called for cellphone jammers in all detention facilities to block inmate communications with drug networks outside.

BJMP-7 supervises district, city, and municipal jails across Central Visayas, housing thousands of inmates, about 80 percent of whom are facing drug-related charges.

