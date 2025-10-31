Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office reorients cashiers

Claire Cabalda – Acting Treasurer, Mandaue City. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office has started reorienting its cashiers and sub-collectors on proper cash-handling procedures after recent incidents of fund misappropriation involving two Job Order workers and a former regular cash clerk.

Aside from an ongoing external audit, which includes systems, cash, and process audits, the office has also initiated internal measures.

Acting City Treasurer Claire Cabalda wanted to strengthen accountability and prevent similar incidents. She said, “We have started a movement to reorient our cashiers and even their sub-collectors. We reminded them of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to money matters.”

Moreover, she stressed that some personnel may have become lenient or unaware of financial policies, and bonded cashiers are accountable for any discrepancies committed by their sub-collectors.

A bond is a type of insurance or financial guarantee. It protects the government should an employee mishandle money. Bonded cashiers are authorized to handle public funds and covered by this bond, and they are legally and financially accountable for any shortages or losses.

“They are accountable for whatever happens under their supervision,” said Cabalda.

In addition, Cabalda noted that only bonded cashiers are allowed to receive payments, and Job Order employees are unauthorized to collect payments as they are not covered by any bond.

The reorientation move follows the dismissal of two female Job Order workers. One was caught on CCTV while slipping P10,000 in cash into her pants pocket. The other was found tampering with official receipts, which resulted in unremitted collections of about P280,000.

The former regular cash clerk was also dismissed for failing to remit P3.3 million in business tax collections.

Having discovered the incidents in early October, the treasurer’s office now prepares to file criminal charges against all three.

