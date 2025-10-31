CESAFI: Benedicto College Cheetahs claws USPF, climbs to No. 2

BC Cheetahs and USPF Panthers players scramble for a loose ball. | CESAFI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs surged to the No. 2 spot in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball standings after an 84-70 rout of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Thursday night, October 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs improved to a 6-2 (win-loss), dislodging the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, whom they defeated last weekend, 76-65.

Meanwhile, the Panthers dropped to 2-6, remaining at seventh place after another tough loss to Benedicto College. Their latest defeat was a repeat of their first encounter on October 2, when the Cheetahs prevailed, 91-83.

Benedicto College took control early and never looked back, stretching their lead to as many as 21 points, 78-57, at the start of the final period.

The Cheetahs dominated the paint, 48-38, and capitalized on USPF’s 30 turnovers to score 32 points off errors. They also thrived in transition, outpacing the Panthers, 28-14, in fast break points. USPF’s bench provided some relief, outscoring Benedicto’s reserves, 54-35.

Four Cheetahs finished in double figures. Den Rick Orgong led the way with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block. Former CIT-U Wildcat John Carl Sabroso and Serge Gabines chipped in 13 points each, while Cleo Jawerga Jr. added 10.

For USPF, Janjan Peteros tallied 16 points and eight rebounds, while Paul Daniell Apolonio contributed 13 points and six boards.

