Filipino artists bewitch fans with their Halloween looks

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Who are you wearing this Halloween?In the Philippines, dressing up for Halloween is still somewhat uncommon, often limited to parties and a few trick-or-treaters.

But in recent years, Filipino artists have shown how inventive they can be when choosing their Halloween looks.

Some of our favorite artists have taken inspiration from everything — from mythical creatures to pop culture icons.

We’ve rounded up some of the costumes that had netizens stopping mid-scroll on their feeds.

Let’s see who could be your favorite this year.

Andrea Brillantes’ feline and cosmic look duo

There’s no better artist to kick off this list than Andrea Brillantes.She wowed fans with not one, but two show-stopping costumes this year.

It’s a two-for-two for Andrea Brillantes as her two Halloween costumes, Alien Princess and Black Cat, captured netizen’s attention. | Photo: blythe/ IG

First, she embodied a black cat—not the unlucky kind, but one radiating pure badass energy. Dressed entirely in black, complete with cat ears, whiskers, and a tail, Andrea was almost unrecognizable in her full transformation.

Her second look was that of a galactic alien princess. Painted in pink and wearing a body-hugging corset, Andrea makes our beloved Kokey shaking in his boots.Fans were in awe of Andrea’s costumes this year with one writing, “Andrea and her team always have a brilliant idea in every event. Andrea ate and left no crumbs!”

Barbie Imperial’s mystic siren

Actress Barbie Imperial transforms into a mystic siren in luminescent green for this year’s Halloween. | Photo: msbarbieimperial/ IG

Clad in luminescent green with gradient scales, Barbie Imperial transformed into a mesmerizing siren for her Halloween look this year.

Her costume, complete with shimmering details and flowing elements, perfectly captured the mystical and enchanting aura of the mythical sea creature.In her Instagram post, she wrote, “The danger was never the sea. it was her.”

Michelle Dee’s two bold looks

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee didn’t back down from the Halloween costume battle this year.

Like Andrea Brillantes, she showcased two distinct looks—one as a marionette and the other as a medieval spiky warrior.

Michelle Dee’s back-to-back Halloween costume as a marionette and a medieval warrior. | Photo: michelledee/ IG

For her first attire, she transformed into a marionette controlled by strings, dressed in a pink-and-black striped costume and perfectly complemented with matching makeup.

Her second costume turned heads as she appeared as a bald fighter with spikes on her head, wearing striking golden medieval armor.

Fans even joked about her look, saying, “One wrong move and boom—free acupuncture, charot lang!”

She’s not our MUPH for nothing.

Richard and Raymond Gutierrez’s double mayhem

Twins Richard and Raymond Gutierrez channel the comic character Two-Face for this year’s Halloween. | Photo: richardgutz/IG

Twins Richard and Raymond Gutierrez drew inspiration from the iconic comic book character Two-Face, widely considered one of Batman’s most tragic villains.

True to the comics, the twins rocked a split costume: one side exuding the elegance of a sharp suit, while the other showcased ragged details and eerie chaos, perfectly capturing the character’s duality.

Edu Manzano’s satirical AI-generated costume

Edu Manzano continued his series of satirical AI-generated photos but this time, it’s halloween related.He shared Halloween costume ideas inspired by the ongoing flood control fiasco.

In his post, he portrays three recently well-known characters: the DPWH Contractor, the Politician, and the Nepo.

Edu Manzano portrays three characters in his AI-generated halloween costume: the DPWH Contractor, the Politician, and the Nepo. | Photo: Edu Manzano/ FB

Netizens were quick to react, with one commenting, “The best Halloween costume in the history of the Philippines!”

Bretman Rock and Cleo’s wicked tandem

Ending this list is our favorite Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, who teamed up with his niece, Cleo, dressing up as Glinda and Elphaba from the movie Wicked.

Bretman Rock and his niece, Cleo, dress up as Elphaba and Glinda from the movie Wicked for Halloween. | Screengrabbed photo from Bretman Rock/ IG

Bretman appeared as Glinda in the iconic pink ball gown, while Cleo took on Elphaba, clad in a black dress and wielding a witch’s broom.

What made it uniquely Filipino was Cleo’s use of a walis tambo.

Filipino fans quickly noticed the clever twist in Bretman’s Instagram video.

One wrote, “The fact that the walis tambo actually shows signs of use—not brand new, bought just for props.”

Truly, a resourceful and creative duo!

More costumes to come

The Halloween season is far from over where in fact, it’s just getting started.

We might see more costumes popping up here and there, making us pause mid–doom scroll to admire the creativity.

These featured artists weren’t just dressing up, they were storytelling.

Each costume reflected creativity, personality, and a love for bringing characters to life, with some even adding a touch of humor.

Now, the question remains — who are you wearing this Halloween?