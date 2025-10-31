Cetacean Cemetery: Marine life buried there honored by BFAR

RESTING PLACE. The Cetacean Cemetery at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Bicol (BFAR-5) regional office in Fabrica, Bula, Camarines Sur. The cemetery is the resting place for at least 14 whales and dolphins that died in various parts of the region. (Photos courtesy of BFAR-5)

LEGAZPI CITY – As families hustle to clean tombs, arrange vibrant flowers, and prepare for solemn visits to their departed loved ones, a dedicated team from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Bicol (BFAR-5) gathered to pay homage to the marine mammals that have tragically met their end along the breathtaking shores of the region.

Rowena Briones, spokesperson for BFAR-Bicol, unveiled the existence of a unique cetacean cemetery, a solemn resting place established in 2013 by the Fisheries Regional Emergency Stranding Response Team (FIRST).

READ: Kalag-kalag 2025: Live updates

Bula, Camarines Sur

The sacred site located in the regional office of BFAR-5 in Bula, Camarines Sur, stands as a heartfelt reflection of incidents of strandings and the untimely demise of marine creatures in the waters of Bicol.

“At least 14 dolphins and whales like Risso’s dolphin, spinner dolphin, Fraser’s dolphin, dwarf sperm whale, Bryde’s whale, melon-headed whale, at striped dolphin are in the cemetery,” she shared thoughtfully.

Briones highlighted the cemetery’s exceptional nature; such poignant places are extraordinarily rare, with significant examples only located in Bicol and Dagupan.

READ: Pet cemetery in Cebu City: Animals deserve dignity, says Mayor Archival

Sanctuary for marine mammals

“The Bicol Region is a celebrated sanctuary for marine mammals, its unique archipelagic layout acting as a crucial migratory route and a lush habitat for an extraordinary variety of cetaceans. This urgent situation underscores an even greater need for education and advocacy focused on conserving these magnificent beings,” she said.

The cemetery has become a beacon for a diverse array of visitors, from environmentally aware individuals to enthusiastic students and inquisitive media representatives.

“Many visitors express a profound sense of wonder and joy at discovering such a place, which ignites a deeper fascination with marine life, particularly among the youth,” she added.

READ: In Marikina, there’s a cemetery dedicated to departed fur babies

Challenges of cemetery

Despite its serene purpose, the cemetery has faced challenges, especially in the aftermath of relentless typhoons that have battered the site. Rehabilitation efforts have emerged as vital to restoring the cemetery’s dignity and tranquility.

“A dedicated team of skilled professionals from the Fisheries Management Regulatory and Enforcement Division (FMRED) tirelessly oversees the cemetery, ensuring it remains a space of reflection, learning, and connection,” she said.

Beyond being a resting place, the cetacean cemetery serves as a powerful reminder of our shared duties toward the oceans.

Cetaceans role

“Our ultimate goal is to elevate public awareness regarding the essential role cetaceans play in preserving the fragile equilibrium of our marine ecosystems. Many necropsies conducted on stranded marine mammals have shown that human activities are frequently the leading causes of their demise,” she added.

While formal ceremonies may not be held, visitors often find solace in lighting candles, laying flowers, and whispering prayers, creating heartfelt tributes for the lives lost too soon.

Briones reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for the appreciation and protection of our marine mammals, noting how their presence serves as a vital indicator of a healthy, balanced oceanic ecosystem.

“It is crucial to understand that whales and dolphins are endangered species; their capture, killing, possession, sale, purchase, trade, or importation is strictly forbidden under Section 102 of RA 10654, the Fisheries Code of the Philippines,” she emphasized.

Briones urged the public to remain vigilant, stressing the importance of reporting any occurrences immediately by contacting the nearest BFAR office or local authorities.

“Your awareness and action can significantly impact the preservation of these magnificent beings,” she said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP