Pagasa debunks viral post on ‘Super Typhoon Tino’: No storm yet

Pagasa Mactan clarifies that reports of a super typhoon hitting Visayas next week did not come from Pagasa, as it continues to monitor a low-pressure area east of Mindanao.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — State weather bureau Pagasa has refuted viral online claims that a “super typhoon” named Tino is set to hit the Visayas and Mimaropa next week.

The agency clarified that no such storm has been detected yet within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Station, said the viral post shared by a local media outlet, which warned of a potential Super Typhoon TinoPH expected to make landfall in Eastern Visayas on November 4, “did not originate from Pagasa.”

“The source of this report is not from Pagasa,” Quiblat said in a text message on Friday, October 31.

He explained that the official monitoring shows a low-pressure area (LPA) located about 1,680 kilometers east of Southeastern Mindanao, which may enter the PAR on Sunday or Monday as a tropical depression.

However, Quiblat emphasized that there remains high uncertainty over its potential development or intensity.

“It may enter PAR as a tropical depression and slowly move closer to Eastern Visayas by Tuesday. For now, uncertainty remains high on its possible intensity or category,” he clarified.

No tropical cyclone yet

In its 24-hour forecast issued at 5 a.m. Friday, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (VPRSD) said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected across Cebu and the rest of the Visayas throughout the All Saints’ Day weekend due to ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa forecasts partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in Northern, Central, and Southern Cebu, with a moderate to high chance of isolated light to heavy rains from October 31 to November 4.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 31°C, with a heat index of 36°C to 39°C under “Extreme Caution” levels.

Two to three cyclones possible in November

Earlier this week, Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said two to three tropical cyclones may enter the PAR this November. The next three assigned names in the Philippine list are Tino, Uwan, and Verbena.

Estareja noted that while several low-pressure areas could form within and outside the PAR in the coming days, forecast models do not currently indicate any system reaching super typhoon strength.

“By Tuesday, a low-pressure area could enter PAR, but based on the latest model runs, it is more likely to reach only tropical storm or severe tropical storm category,” Estareja said.

Pagasa continues to monitor the LPA over the Pacific, which may bring widespread rains over the eastern portions of the country, particularly Eastern Visayas, Mindanao, and Southern Luzon, once it moves closer to the Philippine landmass next week.

Public urged to rely on official sources

The bureau reminded the public to rely only on official Pagasa advisories and refrain from sharing unverified weather reports circulating on social media.

For now, no storm warning signals have been raised anywhere in the country, and no tropical cyclone has yet developed within PAR as of Friday, October 31.

Pagasa advised Filipinos traveling or visiting cemeteries for Undas to bring rain gear and remain alert for localized thunderstorms, especially in the Visayas and Western Mindanao where intermittent rains are expected.

