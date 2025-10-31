Edito Villamor remains optimistic for Balunan and Tagacanao

Despite their recent losses, Villamor says both fighters still has a bright future

Edito Villamor (center) poses with his boxers, Christian Balunan (left) and Reymart Tagacanao (right). | Photo from Balunan’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor remains confident that his two prized wards, Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao, will become champions someday.

Villamor, who has trained both fighters at his Villamor Boxing Gym in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City since 2021, said he remains proud and optimistic despite their recent setbacks in the ring.

Balunan (12-1, 7KOs) fell short in his first world title bid against IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran on October 26 in Manila. A day earlier, Tagacanao (11-1, 9KOs) also suffered his first defeat, losing his WBA regional title defense to Japan’s Ayumu Sano in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

READ: Balunan is GAB’s Boxer of the Month

Both boxers dropped decisions but impressed with their fighting spirit and composure against elite opponents.

“I’m more than satisfied with what they showed,” Villamor said in a mix of Cebuano and English. “In just three years and ten months as professional boxers, we’ve already seen how big their potential is. Maybe in two to three years, if things go well in training and competition, I believe they can both become world champions.”

While hopeful, Edito Villamor admitted that Balunan and Tagacanao still need time and experience to develop into complete fighters.

READ: Tagacanao vows to come back stronger after first career loss

READ: Manny Pacquiao confirms talks with Floyd Mayweather, Lomachenko

“They’re still in the early stages of their careers,” he said. “They need more maturity, more experience, and more exposure. But what I admire most is their hard work in training, their toughness, and, most importantly, their heart. They’ve proven they have the guts to face anyone.”

For now, both fighters are taking a short break. But Villamor revealed that he and Floriezyl Echavez-Podot of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions—the duo’s promoter—are already planning their comeback fights for next year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP