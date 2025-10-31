WBC Champ Melvin Jerusalem prefers Collazo rematch over Taduran clash

WBC Champ Melvin Jerusalem. | ZIP Sanman photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champ Melvin Jerusalem wants a rematch with Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo rather than an all-Filipino showdown with fellow world champion Pedro Taduran.

WBC Champ Melvin Jerusalem (23-3, 12 KOs) broke his silence after defending his title for the third time. The ”El Gringo” won via unanimous decision against Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa. Their fight headlined the “Thrilla in Manila” commemorative card last October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Now he targets a rematch with Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) to unify the WBO world minimumweight title — a belt he once held — over a possible unification with Taduran. The Puerto Rican recently defended his IBF world minimumweight crown in Manila last October 26.

“Eto yung hinintay natin, na matapos muna yung laban bago ako magsalita,” said Jerusalem. “Pwede na tayong lumaban at gagalingan ko pa talaga yung laban natin. Pwede tayong unification or rematch.”

(“I have been waiting to finish this fight first before speaking. Now we can fight, and I will be a lot better. We can have a unification or a rematch.”)

Collazo currently holds both the WBO and WBA world minimumweight titles. He had dethroned Jerusalem in 2023, just five months after the Filipino captured the WBO belt in Japan by stopping Masataka Taniguchi in the second round.

Jerusalem, who lost that fight by seventh-round stoppage in his U.S. debut, admitted he struggled to adjust after arriving only two weeks before the bout. This time, he plans to prepare better, if he were to avenge his loss.

He also downplayed a unification bout against Taduran (19-4-1, 13 KOs), saying his focus remains on foreign opposition rather than fighting his fellow Filipino world champion.

“Sabi ni Taduran pwede ko na siyang kalabanin, pero huwag muna kasi meron tayong kalaban na ibang lahi. Yun muna yung uunahin natin,” said WBC Champ Melvin Jerusalem.

(“Taduran told me I could fight him. But not now because we have foreigners to fight. Let’s go after them first.”)

