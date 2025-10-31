Secure homes this Kalag-Kalag police remind public

The Carreta Public Cemetery in Cebu City is expecting thousands of visitors paying respects to their deceased loved ones this Kalag-Kalag. | CDN File Photo

MANILA – Authorities have reminded the public, particularly those going home to their provinces this Kalag-Kalag to secure their homes as criminal elements may take advantage of their absence.

Criminal Investigation Division Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) chief, Col. John Guiagui, cautioned on Friday, October 31, that unscrupulous individuals are ready to strike if they see an opportunity.

“Many may take advantage, the pickpockets will be busy in the queue at the cemetery. You’ll just realize that your belongings are gone, they’ve been stolen,” he said.

READ: Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu City bans liquor, gambling, overnight stays

The Philippine National Police (PNP) official advised the public to immediately report any suspicious characters or movements, assuring that an ample number of police personnel are deployed in strategic areas.

Guiagi advised home owners to seek help from neighbors and the barangay in watching over their houses before leaving for the cemeteries and their hometowns.

“We know that many of our countrymen are already in their respective provinces. Many have left their homes or have no one to guard them because they brought their dogs with them, so if that’s the case, make sure to ask your neighbor or barangay officials to look after you house while you’re gone,” he said.

READ: Kalag-Kalag 2025: Police in Cebu province on full alert

“The police can also do it. You can always call the PCPs (police community precincts) or police stations if you have concerns, the police will come by motorbike to check on your home,” Guiagui added.

In instances where the residents leave their helpers to look after their houses, Guiagui said homeowners should make sure to still check on them from time to time.

“Let’s also check if they (helpers) are still at home because they might also go out. Tell them to lock up and check the things to see if they are still there,” he said.

READ: Party Island pauses: Boracay observes Undas with prayer, reflection

Guiagui added that househelps must be constantly briefed about the modus operandi of the so-called “Dugo Dugo Gang” which continues to victimize households to this day. He said gang members would call up househelpers and coax them to get their employer’s money and valuables on the pretext that their employer had met an accident and need money for hospital expenses right away.

Many Catholic Filipinos, especially in the NCR, leave their homes for their respective provinces for the long weekend, which is also the commemoration this year of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, respectively. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP