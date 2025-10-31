8 Cebu barangays drug-cleared after recent regional validation

The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) deliberation held on Wednesday, October 30. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight barangays in Cebu province have been officially declared drug-cleared after an evaluation and validation.

The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) conducted a deliberation last October 30, Wednesday,

Presiding over the deliberation were the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 7 Director and ROCBDC Chairperson Director III Joel B. Plaza, with the Lapu-Lapu City Government hosting the activity.

READ: Cebu City drug den raid: 4 arrested, over P99K shabu seized

Cebu barangays drug-cleared

The newly declared drug-cleared barangays are Bolinawan and Poblacion II in Carcar City; Poblacion 7 in Tuburan; Alang-Alang in Mandaue City; and Pajo, Pajac, Babag, and Agus in Lapu-Lapu City.

As of October 2025, the ROCBDC has declared a total of 1,611 out of 2,312 barangays in Central Visayas to be drug-cleared, with 36 classified as drug-free.

Both categories undergo annual validation to ensure the continuous implementation of anti-illegal drug initiatives.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust: Liquid marijuana, kush worth P890K seized in Brgy. Hipodromo

Assessment

A barangay is declared drug-cleared once all identified drug personalities have been accounted for and provided with the appropriate intervention programs.

The presence of a functional Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) is likewise a requirement for validation.

READ: P88.54-B drugs seized from July 2022 to September 2025 – PDEA

During the assessment, barangay officials presented their anti-drug initiatives, including rehabilitation programs for persons who used drugs (PWUDs). Their initiatives must be in line with the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) and the standards set by Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021.

The officials also responded to the committee’s inquiries regarding their ongoing efforts to sustain drug-free communities.

Other members of the ROCBDC present during the deliberation were Celerino S. Magto Jr., Chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7); committee vice chairperson, Dr. Nelner D. Omus of the Department of Health 7 (DOH-7); and Police Major Rey N. Delos Santos of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP