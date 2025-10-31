Full fight card for “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” announced

Photo caption: L-R: Regie Suganob, Leonard Pores III, Virgel Vitor, and Gerwin Asilo. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The complete lineup for “Kumong Bol-Anon 23,” the latest installment of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ series, has been announced.

Set on November 15 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran, the boxing event features seven exciting bouts. Each bout showcases PMI Bohol’s top-tier and rising fighters, led by their banner boxer Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob (16-1, 6 KOs).

Regie Suganob set to face a dangerous foe

Suganob headlines the card in a 10-rounder match against reigning WBO Global flyweight champion Mchanja Yohana of Tanzania.

He will fight for the first time this year, looking to climb back up the WBO light flyweight rankings. He currently holds the No. 4 spot.

Meanwhile, Yohana (22-6-1, 15 KOs) sits at No. 8 and comes in as a dangerous opponent. Unlike Suganob, Yohana has been active this year. The 27-year-old Tanzanian won all three of his bouts, including a successful defense of his WBO Global title.

Yohana is no stranger to Filipino fans. He had previously fought in Cebu in December 2023, where he lost by unanimous decision to the former world champion Milan Melindo.

Promising undercard matches

The undercard promises plenty of action. Leonard Pores III (8-0, 7 KOs) and Virgel Vitor (23-4, 16 KOs) will add star power to the event.

Pores, fresh off a knockout victory in Bangkok over Suriya Kraimanee, faces Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs) of ZIP Sanman in an 8-round IBF Youth flyweight title bout.

Meanwhile, Vitor battles Alven Vergara (8-4-1, 6 KOs) in an 8-rounder.

Another featured matchup pits former WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental bantamweight champion Gerwin Asilo (11-1, 5 KOs) against Cebuano Yeroge Gura (8-2-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round duel.

Also on the card, the unbeaten Freshler Utrera (4-0, 2 KOs) fights for his first championship against Sherwin Dacullo (4-1-1, 2 KOs) for the Philippine Youth minimumweight title, scheduled for 4 rounds.

Rounding out the lineup, Jericho Acaylar (12-3, 1 KO) takes on Francis Arante (0-0-1) in a 4-round bout, while Jick-Kier Autida meets John Paul Oyong in the evening’s curtain-raiser, also set for 4 rounds.

Tickets are already available at P500 for ringside and P200 for general admission. For inquiries, check out the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable Facebook page.

