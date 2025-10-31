Cebu City anti-drug ops: High-value target nabbed, P500k shabu seized in Brgy. Luz

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have filed charges against an alleged high-value drug target who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, which yielded more than half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu.

The Mabolo Police Station identified the suspect as alias “Ar-Ar,” 28, unemployed, and a resident of Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Luz.

He now faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which were filed on Thursday, October 30.

“Huli-Days” operations

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, station commander of Mabolo Police Station, said the suspect was arrested around 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, during a buy-bust operation carried out under the regionwide weeklong “Huli-Days” operations in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Confiscated from the suspect were approximately 80 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of ₱544,000, along with the buy-bust money used in the transaction.

According to Gingoyon, Ar-Ar was considered a high-value individual due to his distribution capacity, reportedly able to dispose of up to 100 grams of shabu per week.

He was previously arrested in 2019 for a similar offense and was released from jail in May 2024.

“High-value individual ni siya kay dako-dako gyud ni siya og ma-dispose. I think naa sa mga 50–80 grams siguro iyahang ma-dispose. Usahay naa pa’y times nga maka-dispatch daw ni siya og 100 grams sa isa ka semana,” Gingoyon said.

(He is considered a high-value individual because he can dispose of a large amount, around 50–80 grams, and sometimes even up to 100 grams in a week.)

After his release in May 2024, Ar-Ar reportedly kept a low profile but allegedly resumed his drug activities in secret, transacting through online banking and remittance centers instead of in-person dealings, according to Gingoyon.

Police said it took about two weeks to a month of case buildup before they were able to confirm the suspect’s renewed involvement in the drug trade.

As of this writing, alias “Ar-Ar” remains detained at the Mabolo Police Station pending further court proceedings.

