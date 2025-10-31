Cebu City anti-drug ops: High-value target nabbed, P500k shabu seized in Brgy. Luz
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have filed charges against an alleged high-value drug target who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, which yielded more than half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu.
The Mabolo Police Station identified the suspect as alias “Ar-Ar,” 28, unemployed, and a resident of Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Luz.
READ: Cebu, Bohol anti-drug ops: Six nabbed, P8.4M shabu seized
He now faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which were filed on Thursday, October 30.
“Huli-Days” operations
Police Major Eric Gingoyon, station commander of Mabolo Police Station, said the suspect was arrested around 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, during a buy-bust operation carried out under the regionwide weeklong “Huli-Days” operations in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Confiscated from the suspect were approximately 80 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of ₱544,000, along with the buy-bust money used in the transaction.
According to Gingoyon, Ar-Ar was considered a high-value individual due to his distribution capacity, reportedly able to dispose of up to 100 grams of shabu per week.
He was previously arrested in 2019 for a similar offense and was released from jail in May 2024.
“High-value individual ni siya kay dako-dako gyud ni siya og ma-dispose. I think naa sa mga 50–80 grams siguro iyahang ma-dispose. Usahay naa pa’y times nga maka-dispatch daw ni siya og 100 grams sa isa ka semana,” Gingoyon said.
(He is considered a high-value individual because he can dispose of a large amount, around 50–80 grams, and sometimes even up to 100 grams in a week.)
After his release in May 2024, Ar-Ar reportedly kept a low profile but allegedly resumed his drug activities in secret, transacting through online banking and remittance centers instead of in-person dealings, according to Gingoyon.
Police said it took about two weeks to a month of case buildup before they were able to confirm the suspect’s renewed involvement in the drug trade.
As of this writing, alias “Ar-Ar” remains detained at the Mabolo Police Station pending further court proceedings.
ALSO READ: High-value target arrested in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust operation
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.