Wesley So Cup: Manila Load Manna Knights edge Toledo Xignex Trojans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans fell just short of pulling off an upset as they dropped a close 10-11 decision to the defending champions, the Manila Load Manna Knights, in their Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup match last Wednesday, October 29.

Despite the loss, the Trojans put up a gritty stand against their northern rivals.They now hold a 13-2 record but remain firmly on top of the Southern Division, well ahead of the Bacolod Blitzers (10-6) and the Camarines Soaring Eagles (10-6).

The Load Manna Knights, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak to 18 matches, maintaining their hold on the Northern Division lead over the San Juan Predators (14-2) and the Pasig City King Pirates (14-2).

Manila dominated the blitz round, 5-2, with Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Shania Mae Mendoza, Paulo Bersamina, Jan Emmanuel Garcia, and Jhulo Goloran scoring wins over Toledo’s WFM Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel, Allan Pason, and Diego Abraham Caparino, respectively.

The round also saw draws on the top two boards, with IM Yoseph Taher splitting the point with Toledo’s Eric Labog Jr., while Grandmaster (GM) Aleksey Sorokin and FIDE Master (FM) David Elorta also halved the point.

Toledo mounted a strong comeback in the rapid round, outscoring Manila 8-6, but their rally fell just short as the defending Wesley So Cup champions held on for a narrow 11-10 victory.

In the rapid matches, GM Sorokin bounced back with a win over FM Elorta on Board 2, while GM Mark Paragua, who subbed in for Toledo on Board 1, managed a draw against IM Taher. National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon also contributed a key win for the Trojans over Goloran on Board 7.

