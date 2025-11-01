Benguet burial custom of burying dead near their home still alive

DIFFERENT KIND OF NEIGHBORS. These tombs near a vegetable garden are a common sight in different parts of Benguet and the whole Cordillera Administrative Region where the departed are buried beside their family homes or within their properties. (File photo by Liza T. Agoot)

BAGUIO CITY – The belief of Benguet province’s residents that their departed loved ones continue to provide guidance and safety to the family members lives on to this day.

Many of the townsfolk thus still bury the dead on their property as part of their culture, and for practicality as well, as this entails no extra cost.

In an interview on Friday, Atok town Mayor Franklin Smith said, “We grew up with the custom of having close family ties that is why we bury our dead close to where we live. This will allow us family members to mourn the death and cope with the loss by seeing the tomb still very close to us.”

The municipality of Atok, aside from Kabayan, are the only two remaining towns in Benguet which have yet to establish a public cemetery.

The Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) of the local government units requires that land for a public cemetery be identified for those who want to use the same as final resting place of their loved ones.

“In our culture, we believe in the practices of the ancestors which was passed on from generation to generations that is why we never had cemeteries. We bury our deceased loved ones in our properties which is also a recognized proof of ownership of the family over the property,” the mayor said.

But with the changing times and the demands of the operation of the LGU, there is nowhere to go but have a public cemetery.

The LGU officials have thus identified three potential areas in Barangays Poblacion, Naguey and Pasong but consultations with the community will still have to be done.

“We are already disseminating that there will be public cemeteries that will be established but it will not be rushed because it is something unusual. Actually, this is not the first time a public cemetery is being proposed but the lack of interest from the LGU and the people is what is making the plan lag and delayed,” Smith said.

However, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Cordillera director, lawyer Roland Calde, believed that the townsfolk’s practice of burying the dead in their yard was passed from several generations back, simply because there were no cemeteries in their community.

He said that there are no written accounts for the burying of the dead in the houses’ surroundings but such became the practice to date as a practical way of burying the dead.

Lorna Tumilang, teacher and a full-blooded Kankanaey from Buguias, Benguet, said that they buried their grandfather on the yard of their family compound where they live along with his aunts, uncles and cousins.

“My grandfather was buried on the yard. It is an open space in the middle of the houses of his children so that he can continue to take care of us, his family,” Lorna said in Ilocano.

She said that her grandfather, a “mambunong,” (native priest) lived with a strong belief of the presence of the spirits among the living, and the need to offer the departed meat that is butchered during a ritual.

Lorna also shared that her aunt’s remains which were brought home from the United Kingdom were interred at the basement of the house she built on the lot she inherited from her father.

“While her husband and daughter are both foreigners, nobody can sell the property because of our belief that the owner who is interred in it is still living there and is taking care of her house even after life,” she added in Ilocano.

Safety during Undas

Meanwhile, Maj. Edwin Sergio, information officer of the Benguet Police Provincial Office, said that observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days are usually solemn and peaceful in the province, especially in Atok and Kabayan, where the people’s departed family members and relatives are buried right beside their homes.

He noted, however, that elsewhere in the province, there are 32 public cemeteries and 33 memorial parks and columbariums.

“The biggest cemeteries are in La Trinidad because it is a melting pot and many residents have modernized and adopted the system of burying their dead in a cemetery, even adopting cremation thus the presence of columbarium,” Sergio said. (PNA)

