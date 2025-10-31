Argao farmer shot dead; cops probe possible drug link

The 26-year-old farmer who was shot dead along the national highway in Barangay Apo, Argao, Cebu, on Thursday evening, October 30. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Argao, Cebu, have launched a hot pursuit operation to capture the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old farmer along the national highway in Barangay Apo, Argao, on Thursday evening, October 30.

The victim was identified as Renan Jake Templa Bermejo, a resident of Cantularoy, Sibonga.

According to witnesses, the suspect, identified as Lope Carreon, a resident of Barangay Apo, had been drinking earlier that evening with several companions near the crime scene.

When the victim arrived at around 6:45 p.m., the two were seen having a brief conversation before the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot him.

Investigators also found bloodstains along the road, suggesting that Bermejo attempted to flee toward the direction of Ronda town but was pursued by the suspect, who fired additional shots until the victim collapsed on the roadside.

Responding officers later confirmed that Bermejo died on the spot.

Possible drug link

During the processing of the crime scene, police recovered at least two sachets of suspected shabu and P200 in cash from the victim’s body — items authorities believe may be connected to the possible motive behind the killing.

Investigators are looking into reports that Bermejo may have failed to remit proceeds from alleged illegal drug transactions.

Meanwhile, witness accounts and information from a concerned citizen helped police identify Carreon as the gunman.

Subsequently, the intelligence section of the Argao Municipal Police verified the claim through informants, confirming his alleged involvement.

Police continue to conduct hot pursuit operations to locate and arrest the suspect, who remains at large as of this writing.

The Argao Municipal Police Station also said it is coordinating with nearby towns to prevent Carreon’s possible escape.

The case remains under investigation as authorities gather further evidence and statements to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

