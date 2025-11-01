Minglanilla shootout: 2 nabbed with unlicensed guns, P340K shabu

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Minglanilla, Cebu arrested two men on Thursday afternoon, October 30, after they were caught in possession of unlicensed firearms and suspected shabu in Barangay Calajo-an.

The suspects were identified as John Edward Reroma, 24, and Aljun Remillete, a 29-year-old ex-convict, both residents of the same barangay.

Exchange of fire

The Minglanilla Municipal Police Station said the operation stemmed from a report from a concerned citizen around 2:49 p.m. about two men carrying guns in public.

Acting on the tip, members of the Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) proceeded to verify the report.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw the two suspects brandishing firearms in the area.

When police identified themselves, the suspects allegedly fired at the responding team, prompting officers to fire back in self-defense.

Reroma was hit in the left shoulder during the exchange, while Remillete was subdued and arrested.

Both suspects were brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital for treatment.

Unlicensed guns and illegal drugs recovered

Authorities recovered two unlicensed .38 caliber revolvers, one from each suspect, loaded with live and spent ammunition.

A follow-up frisk also yielded 28 sachets of suspected shabu weighing a total of 50.21 grams, with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) of P341,428.

Of the confiscated items, police said three sachets were seized from Reroma, while 25 sachets, along with a dark blue sling bag and a black pouch, were recovered from Remillete.

The Minglanilla shootout suspects also failed to present any licenses or permits to own or carry firearms, confirming violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

They also face charges under Section 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for possession of illegal drugs.

The suspects are currently detained at Minglanilla Municipal Police Station pending the filing of formal complaints.

Police, on the other hand, said they are still determining the circumstances that led the Minglanilla shootout suspects to display their firearms in the area.

