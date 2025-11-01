DOLE: No work, no pay on Nov. 1

SOLEMN. It’s a quiet remembrance at Aeternitas Chapels and Columbarium in Quezon City on Friday (Oct. 31, 2025), which is a non-working holiday. Some took advantage of the break to avoid the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day crowds. (PNA photo by Ben Briones)

MANILA – The “no work, no pay” policy will apply on Saturday, Nov. 1, which is an annual special non-working day, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

In an advisory posted Friday, DOLE said workers who will not go to work will not receive the salary for the day, “unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.”

Employees who will be working are entitled to an additional 30 percent of the daily pay.

READ: Dos & Don’ts for visiting cemeteries in Cebu

“For work done during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130 percent),” the DOLE said.

As for those who will work in excess of eight hours, the employee will be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

If the employee reports to work that also falls on a rest day, the DOLE said the company shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

READ: Why October 31 is special non-working holiday, and how it affects pay today

READ: PNP reminds motorists: Keep calm, avoid road rage this Undas

For work done in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

Filipinos commemorate Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, respectively, by visiting their dearly departed in cemeteries and columbaria. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP