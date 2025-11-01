Sudlon 2 shootout: Alleged cohort claims it was an ambush

This is the motorcycle that the police officers were riding when the shootout happened in Sudlon 2, Cebu City on Saturday evening, October 25. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are pursuing deeper leads, including an alleged ambush that killed a Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operative in Cebu City, following the confession of one of the alleged gunmen.

The confession also led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition from the residence of prime suspect Leonardo “Jun” Manto in Barangay Sudlon 2.

Authorities said the court-approved search stemmed from the extrajudicial confession of Manto’s half-brother, alias “Jhuny,” who admitted taking part in the October 25 Sudlon 2 shootout that killed Police Captain Joel Deiparine and wounded Police Executive Master Sergeant Artchel Tero.

READ: Shootout in Sudlon 2, Cebu City: Police Captain dead, 3 suspects flee

In his confession, Jhuny told investigators that Manto called him and several companions after noticing two motorcycle-riding men following him, whom they later identified as police officers.

The group allegedly positioned themselves along the road in Sitio Balaw and opened fire upon the officers’ arrival.

Deiparine sustained fatal gunshot wounds while Tero managed to flee but was injured.

According to Jhuny, the gunmen immediately went to Manto’s house after the incident to return the firearms they used.

READ: Sudlon 2 shootout: Prime suspect sends feelers to surrender – police

Implementation of the search warrant

Personnel of the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit, together with Malubog Police Station and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7, implemented the search warrant on Friday, October 31 at Manto’s residence around 9:54 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The warrant was issued by Executive Judge Anacleto Debalucos of Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Cebu City.

The operation was part of CIDG’s “Oplan Paglalansag Omega,” targeting individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms.

During the operation, authorities recovered a .45 caliber pistol, six empty shells, two ammunition boxes, and one steel magazine of the same caliber.

The search was also witnessed by barangay officials, a representative from the Department of Justice, and a member of the media. Manto’s daughter also personally witnessed the search operation.

The confiscated firearms and ammunition are now under CIDG custody for proper disposition and will be submitted to the issuing court.

READ: 3 of 7 suspects in ambush of Cebu cops under custody – CIDG

Ongoing “ambush” probe

Police Regional Office 7 Director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said the initial investigation showed that the suspects ambushed the two CIDG personnel.

“Lumalabas na ambush initially. Sapagkat sila ang mas maraming naiputok na bala as compared doon sa ating mga pulis,” he said.

He added that investigators recovered multiple empty shells from the crime scene, including those fired from a .45 caliber pistol, 9mm handgun, and 5.56 rifle, suggesting that the assailants had used high-powered firearms during the attack.

Maranan confirmed that Manto, a former Army reserve, possessed both licensed and unlicensed firearms and was reportedly involved in criminal activities with some of his relatives.

He also confirmed that murder and frustrated murder cases were filed on Thursday, October 30, against Manto and two other suspects currently in police custody.

Investigators are pursuing at least six more individuals believed to have helped in the attack or facilitated Manto’s escape after the incident.

Authorities said they are also investigating those who may have provided financial support, concealed evidence, or assisted in the prime suspect’s escape.

Police continue their follow-up operations as part of efforts to account for all individuals involved in the October 25 Sudlon 2 shootout.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP