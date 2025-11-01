Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu bus terminals see steady passenger flow

Passenger traffic at the Cebu South Bus Terminal remained manageable on Friday, October 31, as a lighter crowd of commuters was seen lining up for trips to southern Cebu.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Passenger traffic at Cebu’s major bus terminals remained steady on Friday, October 31, as thousands of travelers continued to head home for the long Kalag-Kalag weekend.

At the Cebu North Bus Terminal, a total of 5,938 passengers were recorded as of 12 noon, according to terminal manager Ahmed Cuizon.This comes after 6,613 passengers were logged on Wednesday, October 30, when travelers began leaving the city ahead of the long weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) reported 10,136 passengers by midday on Thursday, following 18,353 passengers the previous day.

Cuizon said more commuters were expected later in the day as the weekend rush continued. The data from both the south and north already include satellite terminals.

Passengers travel early to avoid crowds

In a live report by CDN on October 31, it was observed that passenger traffic began picking up by Friday afternoon, though the terminal appeared less crowded compared to last year.

Some passengers said they opted to travel a day later to avoid heavy crowds, while others shared they could only leave after finishing work on Thursday.

October 31 has been declared a special non-working holiday under Proclamation No. 727﻿, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.﻿. The holiday aims to strengthen family ties and promote domestic tourism by allowing Filipinos more time to observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day﻿ with their families.

Slower loading, earlier student departures

Bus operators noted that some trips now take up to 30 minutes to fill compared to the usual 5 to 10 minutes during peak Kalag-Kalag periods.

They attributed the slower passenger flow to the suspension of classes earlier in the week due to calamities in parts of the region, which allowed many students to travel home ahead of time.

Satellite terminals open to ease congestion

To manage the expected surge and avoid congestion, the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals have opened satellite terminals — one at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City and another at Kinasang-an, Pardo for southern routes.

“If we open another route, some passengers will go there instead and won’t crowd the main terminals,” Cuizon explained.

He encouraged commuters from Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Consolacion to proceed directly to the northern satellite terminal, while those from Talisay and Minglanilla may board at the southern terminal for their respective trips.

The initiative aims to decongest the main terminals, which typically accommodate around 19,000 passengers at the South Terminal and about half of that at the North Terminal during peak travel days.

Terminals upgraded for comfort, safety

Cuizon also reported several improvements at the Cebu South Bus Terminal, including two newly renovated restrooms, additional air-conditioning units, and plans to asphalt the front and back areas by the end of November to fix potholes.

At the North Bus Terminal, new signages, clearer entry and exit points, and expanded seating areas have been arranged, while more ticket booths have been opened to shorten queues. Mobile ticket booking options are also available.

Health and safety stations set up

To ensure commuter safety, the Cebu Provincial Government has deployed health teams to both main terminals. These stations offer free blood pressure checks, basic medical attention, and assistance to passengers who may experience fatigue or dizziness.

“We have a health team stationed at the terminals to assist passengers who might feel unwell. There are staff ready to respond immediately,” Cuizon said.

Authorities continue to advise travelers to arrive early, secure tickets in advance, and follow safety protocols while traveling.

