Ceniza’s 2028 L.A. Olympics dreams in danger after ITA ban

John Febuar Ceniza competes in the men’s -61kg weightlifting event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano Olympian weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza has been handed a two-year suspension by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for violating Article 2.4 of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Anti-Doping Rules, a major setback for the young athlete once seen as a very promising figure in Philippine weightlifting.

The ITA announced the sanction through its official website on October 28, citing three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period — a violation categorized under “anti-doping rule violations” related to athletes’ obligations to update their location and availability for surprise out-of-competition testing.

“The ITA reports that weightlifter John Febuar CENIZA has been sanctioned for his Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Article 2.4 of the IWF Anti-Doping Rules. John Febuar Ceniza committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period,” the ITA statement read.

READ: Ceniza is 3rd Cebuano weightlifter in history to qualify for the Olympics

Ceniza’s suspension took effect on October 17, 2025, and will run until October 16, 2027, effectively ruling him out of the Southeast Asian Games, national championships, and crucial Olympic qualifying events leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Prior to the suspension, Ceniza — along with fellow Cebuana lifter Elreen Ando — had been projected by Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella as the country’s top bets for another Olympic appearance and high hopes of earning a medal.

The ITA added that all of Ceniza’s competitive results from January 1, 2025 until the start of his ineligibility are now disqualified, including forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes. The decision, it said, may still be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

READ: Cebu’s John Febuar Ceniza falls short in Olympic debut

Under ITA rules, “whereabouts failures” occur when athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) fail to comply with reporting requirements that ensure they are available for no-notice testing. This includes missing deadlines to submit updated information or failing to report changes in their training schedule.

A source from within the national weightlifting community, who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak aboit the issue, told CDN Digital that Ceniza has not been active in the organization’s training activities following his early exit at the Paris Olympics in the men’s 61-kilogram division.

READ: PH bet Vanessa Sarno accepts two-year weightlifting suspension

According to the source, Ceniza had missed several scheduled competitions and was no longer reporting to national training sessions in the months after his Olympic campaign.

Ceniza becomes the second Filipino weightlifter sanctioned by the ITA this year, following the suspension of Vanessa Sarno last August for a similar violation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP