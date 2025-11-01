menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Must Eats

Orange Brutus reopens its newly renovated branch at IT Park, Cebu

- November 01, 2025

Cebu’s beloved homegrown restaurant chain, Orange Brutus, has officially reopened its newly renovated branch at IT Park, Lahug, Cebu City, marking another milestone in its mission to bring good food and good vibes to every Cebuano.

The IT Park branch joins Orange Brutus’ expanding network of stores across Cebu, continuing its legacy as “Cebu’s First Favorite.”

The refreshed Orange Brutus IT Park store welcomes diners with a brighter, more modern space designed for comfort and connection. The renovation highlights a contemporary dining atmosphere — from its sleek interiors and improved seating layout to updated lighting and fixtures that reflect the brand’s signature warmth and cheerful personality.

Orange Brutus reopens its newly renovated branch at IT Park, Cebu

As one of the pioneering local fast-casual brands in Cebu, Orange Brutus continues to be a go-to spot for hearty meals and classic favorites. Diners can once again enjoy bestsellers like the Sizzling Burger SteakChicken Brutus, and Chocolate Monster Cake, alongside new offerings and combo meals perfect for both quick lunches and relaxed gatherings.

Orange Brutus reopens its newly renovated branch at IT Park, Cebu

The reopening also reaffirms Orange Brutus’ commitment to growth while staying true to its Cebuano roots. With every renovated store, the brand aims to enhance the dining experience while maintaining the familiar flavors and friendly service that generations of Cebuanos have loved for over four decades.

Orange Brutus reopens its newly renovated branch at IT Park, Cebu

The IT Park branch joins Orange Brutus’ expanding network of stores across Cebu, continuing its legacy as “Cebu’s First Favorite.”

For updates and promotions, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Read More
Must Eats

Orange Brutus reopens its newly renovated branch at IT Park, Cebu
Celebrities Food Life!

Erwan Heussaff uncovers Cebu’s flavors: ‘Everyone should be paying attention’

By:
Must Eats

A world on your plate only at CAFÉ bai

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.