Heavy rains expected in Cebu, ‘low chance’ for super typhoon — PAGASA

Track and intensity forecast of a Tropical Depression, which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on November 2. | DOST-PAGASA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Starting Monday, November 3, Cebu may experience heavy rains and strong winds as a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is forecast to intensify into a typhoon once it enters the country, state weather bureau Pagasa said.

Engr. Al Quiblat, Weather Services Chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, said they are monitoring two possible paths for the system.

“We are looking at two scenarios. It may approach northern Cebu or it may pass through Central Cebu,” he said in an interview on Saturday, November 1.

The weather disturbance remains within a “cone of probability,” meaning its exact path could still shift north or south in the coming days.

“By November 3, Cebu can already expect strong rains during the afternoon or evening. This may last until November 4,” added Quiblat.

If the storm maintains typhoon strength and reaches over 185 kilometers per hour, they may raise Signal No. 4.

READ: Pagasa debunks viral post on ‘Super Typhoon Tino’: No storm yet

‘Low chance’ of becoming a super typhoon

Based on current projections, there is a low chance the system will intensify into a super typhoon.

According to Quiblat, monitoring is still ongoing, with bulletins released every six hours. Once it comes closer to the Philippine land mass, they will update every three hours.

Furthermore, he explained that the storm’s track, not its intensity, is being compared to that of Typhoons Yolanda and Odette:

“Let’s clarify that its intensity is not yet the same as those typhoons we’ve experienced before, only its track or direction. As of now, we haven’t seen any scenario indicating that it will reach super typhoon status.”

Prepare for any scenario

Still, he urged the public to remain cautious and keep updated on any changes to the storm system’s track and intensity:

“Anything is possible. It is best to keep updated and stay prepared for any scenario. If we prepared for Odette, we should also prepare for this one. Since it’s still far from land, many changes can still happen.

He added, “We shouldn’t rule out the possibility that it could reach super typhoon category.”

Still outside PAR

As of 11 a.m. on November 1, Pagasa has located the tropical depression (TD) 1,375 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao.

Once the system enters the PAR on November 2, it will bear the name “Tino.”

According to their forecast, it may make its initial landfall over the Caraga Region or Eastern Visayas between the evening of November 3 and the morning of November 4.

“Tino” is also expected to pass the waters of Lapu-Lapu City on November 4.

It will then cross most of Visayas, then move over the northern Sulu Sea and northern Palawan before exiting to the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday, November 5.

READ: Pagasa says 2-3 tropical cyclones may hit in November

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP