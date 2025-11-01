19 Filipino human trafficking victims arrested in Thailand raid

Photo courtesy of Thai Enquirer

BANGKOK, Thailand — Nineteen Filipinos identified as human trafficking victims bound for a scam hub in Cambodia were among 24 foreigners arrested in Bangkok, a news report said.

Members of Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) raided a rented villa in Bang Na, a district in the eastern part of Bangkok, around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

A report by the Thai Enquirer said that among those arrested were two Singaporeans, one Chinese national, and two Malaysians.

Two individuals were found in Thailand without permission, while the rest had overstayed their visas. Five Malaysian suspects escaped and are being sought by authorities.

In a message to former Philippine Embassy police attaché Col. Dominador Matalang, it was revealed that the Filipinos crossed Myawaddy, Myanmar, with their Chinese boss.

They allegedly planned to cross into Cambodia after much of the KK Parks, a scam center in Myawaddy, were heavily bombed by the Myanmar military last week.

The investigation showed that the group arrived in Thailand around Oct. 21.

The suspects were brought to the CIB for questioning, passport checks, and verification of immigration records.

Meanwhile, 15 Filipinos have remained in the Border Guard Forces compound in Myanmar for more than 10 days. Negotiations for their release are ongoing.

Fourteen other Filipinos, including a pregnant woman, are currently taking refuge in a shelter run by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, a Myanmar ethnic militia group, in southeastern town of Myawaddy.

The Filipino human trafficking victims still in Myawaddy also fear they will be sent back by the militias to the scam hubs.

More than 200 Filipino human trafficking victims have already crossed the border into Mae Sot and are awaiting processing before their repatriation. Mae Sot is a Thai city that shares border with Myanmar.

