Cebu City vendors make peace with rules on selling in cemeteries

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Vendors expecting to generate extra income on Kalag-Kalag or All Saints and All Souls Days 2025 initially met with worry the Cebu City government’s regulations on vending in cemeteries.

Fortunately for vendors at Carreta Public Cemetery, they have been permitted to sell inside the premises as long as they are registered with the barangay.

A blanket ban would be unfair to both vendors and visitors, said Richeil, who since her childhood has been selling candles every November.

“Pwede ra man siya basta dili lang mi makasamok o makasagabal sa mga mangagi or sa managkot, (It is allowed as long as we don’t disturb or block passersby and those who light candles,” said Richeil Tigbao, one of the vendors at Carreta.

“Lisod ang pwesto sa gawas kaysa ngari sa sud kay kasagaran sa mga tao na manuaw kay modiretso na man sa sulod, (It’s harder to have a stall outside because most visitors immediately go into the cemetery).”

To be authorized to sell, vendors needed to pay the barangay ₱130 in exchange for a permit and identification card.

Ban in Cabantan Cemetery

Meanwhile, vendors have long been restricted to selling outside Cabantan Public Cemetery.

Louie Cajayon and his family have been selling flowers near the cemetery gates for around 70 years.

“Mao na gyud ni siya among pwesto, (This has always been our spot),” he said.

But he added that selling outside is more favorable for maintaining solemnity in the cemeteries.

“It’s much better for us to stay outside because it’s less of hassle. If vendors sell inside, it would be difficult and might disturb those who are lighting candles,” he said in Cebuano.

“Inside, if no place is reserved for vendors, people will have a hard time finding where to make purchases. That would cause confusion and disorder.”

Although they sell outside the cemetery, vendors at Cabantan must still pay around ₱150 for a permit.

For order, ease of passage

Mayor Nestor Archival issued a directive effective from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 to ensure peace and order during All Saints and All Souls Days in Cebu City.

Among the prohibited acts is “unauthorized vending or obstruction of access routes” in all city cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria.

City Hall aims to avoid overcrowding and blockage of cemetery passages especially amid aftershocks to the September 30 earthquake.

Violators may face fines, arrest, or prosecution under city ordinances and national laws.

