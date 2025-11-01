Acting PNP Chief Nartatez vows to serve justice for slain police captain

Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. visited the wake of Police Captain Joel Deiparine on Friday, October 31. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Nartatez has vowed to pursue justice for Police Captain Joel Deiparine, who was killed in a surveillance operation in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City, last October 25.

Acting PNP Chief visits wake

Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. visited the wake of the slain officer, a member of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), on Friday, October 31.

Nartatez personally met with Deiparine’s family to extend his condolences and assure them of the agency’s full support.

The agency has mobilized all available police resources to ensure the swift resolution of the case and the conviction of those responsible.

“Uutusan natin yung lahat ng kapulisan natin, all available resources to get into the bottom of the case, that is, to identify, arrest the perpetrators, produce the pieces of evidence so that ma-convict itong salarin,” said Nartatez.

READ: Kin of alleged Sudlon 2 shootout suspects appeal to police for fair probe

The investigation has already identified several suspects. The acting PNP chief confirmed their ongoing efforts to gather sufficient evidence for prosecution.

The PNP also ensures to process all benefits due to Deiparine’s family.

“To the family of the police natin na namatay, inaasikaso natin ang kanilang mga benefits. Actually, naibigay na yung iba, at ini-ensure natin na maibigay lahat yon,” said Nartatez.

Following the incident, the PNP is taking measures to strengthen its operational readiness in response to increasingly sophisticated criminal activities.

According to the acting PNP chief, their organization is enhancing its personnel’s skills through continuous training and upgrading of equipment. They aim to better prepare their police officers for high-risk operations.

READ: Sudlon 2 shootout: Alleged cohort claims it was an ambush

Family of slain officer grieving

Meanwhile, Deiparine’s 45-year-old wife called for justice for her husband’s killing, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable:

“Sa amoa lang jud, justice will prevail and manubag jud ang dapat manubag kay dili lalim sa amoang part.”

The family continues to mourn the loss of a husband and father who was carrying out his duty.

The CIDG and Police Regional Office 7 continue to lead the investigation. Meanwhile, the PNP has reiterated its commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure accountability for the death of Captain Deiparine.

READ: P500,000 reward out for info on suspects in Cebu cop killing

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP