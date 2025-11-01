Cebu City now under Blue Alert for ‘Tino’

Rain falls over Cebu City during the storm Opong. The City is now on Blue Alert with the approach of tropical depression Tino.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has been placed under Blue Alert as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 1.

This is in preparation for Tropical Depression “Tino,” which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, November 2.

All disaster response units are now on standby for possible deployment as weather conditions are expected to worsen. The alert status was announced by Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

Heavy rains expected in Cebu, ‘low chance’ for super typhoon — PAGASA

Tumulak said the activation of the Blue Alert level signals “preparation and anticipation for slow-onset disaster.” This means all emergency and rescue personnel must closely monitor the weather and prepare for any scenario including flooding, landslides, and wind-related incidents.

Heavy rains expected starting Monday

Starting Monday, November 3, Cebu may experience heavy rains and strong winds as the tropical system currently outside PAR is expected to intensify, becoming a typhoon once it enters the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa Visayas, said the agency is monitoring two potential tracks for the storm.

“We are looking at two scenarios. It may approach northern Cebu or it may pass through Central Cebu,” Quiblat said in an interview.

The disturbance remains within a cone of probability, meaning its exact path could still shift north or south in the coming days.

“By November 3, Cebu can already expect strong rains during the afternoon or evening. This may last until November 4,” Quiblat added.

If the system reaches typhoon strength with winds exceeding 185 kilometers per hour, Signal No. 4 could be raised in affected areas, he said.

‘Low chance’ of becoming a super typhoon

Pagasa clarified that based on current projections, there is a low chance that “Tino” will intensify into a super typhoon.

“As of now, we haven’t seen any scenario indicating that it will reach super typhoon status,” he said.

The state weather bureau, however, continues to monitor the disturbance, releasing bulletins every six hours. Updates will be released every three hours once the storm nears land.

While the storm’s track may resemble those of destructive past typhoons such as Yolanda and Odette, Quiblat said, its current intensity does not.

Still, he reminded the public to stay cautious and keep abreast of official advisories.

“Anything is possible. It is best to keep updated and stay prepared for any scenario. If we prepared for Odette, we should also prepare for this one. Since it’s still far from land, many changes can still happen,” Quiblat said, adding, “We shouldn’t rule out the possibility that it could reach super typhoon category.”

Still outside PAR

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Pagasa located the tropical depression about 1,375 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao. Once it enters the PAR on Sunday, it will be named “Tino.”

Pagasa’s latest forecast shows that “Tino” may make its initial landfall over Caraga Region or Eastern Visayas between the evening of Nov. 3 and the morning of Nov. 4.

It is then expected to pass near Lapu-Lapu City on November 4 before crossing the Visayas, moving toward the northern Sulu Sea and northern Palawan, and exiting into the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday, November 5.

Pagasa continues to advise the public to rely only on official weather bulletins and avoid unverified social media posts regarding the storm.

