Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu City police inspect cemeteries for safety, order

Police Colonel Enrico E. Figueroa, Acting City Director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducts inspections across major cemeteries in the city on Saturday, November 1. | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police Office conducted inspections across major cemeteries in the city on Saturday, November 1, to ensure safety and order during the observance of Kalag-Kalag 2025.

The inspection, which took place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, covered Sto. Rosario Cemetery, Calamba Cemetery, and Pardo Cemetery, all within Cebu City.

The activity formed part of the CCPO’s citywide security operations for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

The implementation of security measures, crowd control arrangements, and traffic management plans in coordination with the Cebu City Government and other law enforcement agencies were checked by the office.

Police assistance desks and emergency response teams were also inspected to ensure they were adequately manned and ready to respond to any incident during the Kalag-Kalag 2025 weekend.

“So far, maayo raman ang atoang nakita during inspection. Medyo konti pa ang taw ganinang buntag but then sa uban areas, sa ubang cemeteries naa’y daghan na kaayo niabot and we’re expecting nga mas mudaghan pa karong hapon. Hapsay ang atoang mga sementeryo,” Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the CCPO said.

She added that no major incidents had been reported as of the afternoon.

Less prohibited items confiscated

Gonzales said only a few prohibited items were confiscated during the inspections, mostly cleaning materials such as scrapers and small knives used for candle wax or tomb cleaning.

According to Gonzales, cleaning and painting of tombs were no longer allowed on November 1, as these activities were only permitted in the days leading up to Kalag-Kalag.

She also said no crime or disturbance had been reported inside cemeteries and credited barangay officials and the city government for their assistance in maintaining peace and order, especially in areas near informal settlements where some individuals, including street children, were seen asking for food or candles.

To manage crowds, police personnel and barangay tanods were stationed at the entrances, exits, and inside the cemeteries.

Police also discouraged visitors from staying overnight inside cemeteries.

Authorities also cautioned groups using sound systems and holding small gatherings inside the grounds.

Aside from CCPO personnel, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), and barangay responders were also on standby.

A total of 1,300 CCPO personnel were deployed and placed on standby for Kalag-Kalag 2025 duties, with skeletal deployment starting on October 28 and full deployment completed by October 30.

Gonzales said the inspection was part of CCPO’s continuing effort to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Kalag-Kalag 2025 in Cebu City.

