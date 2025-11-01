As ‘Tino’ approaches, Cebu province bares plan for quake-hit areas 

The Philippine Red Cross has pitched tents at Barangay Cogon in Bogo City, Cebu, for families left homeless or still too traumatized to return to their houses following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the northern part of the province on Sept. 30. —SCREENGRAB FROM PRC VIDEO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the country expects typhoon “Tino” to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Nov. 2, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has activated a special disaster preparedness and response plan for 11 municipalities and one city in the province that are still recovering from the Sept. 30 earthquake.

This targeted emergency plan will focus on Bogo City and the towns of Sogod, Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sta. Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos. Thousands of residents in these locales remain in tent cities and temporary shelters following the quake and are at higher risk from flooding, landslides, debris flow, and structural collapse brought about by the forecast storm.

Municipal and city disaster response offices have been directed to reactivate their incident command systems, conduct vulnerability assessments in tent cities, prepare evacuation centers, pre-position rapid response teams, and implement early evacuation before the storm makes landfall.

The objectives of the plan, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, are to:

-prevent loss of life and injuries among displaced residents,

-conduct preemptive evacuation of families from tent cities once tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 is raised,

-sustain essential services such as food, health care, water, and security, provide augmentation, logistics, and technical support to LGUs, and

-ensure immediate coordination for post-storm recovery operations.

The provincial government will activate an emergency operations center no later than November 3; deploy search, rescue, and rapid damage assessment teams; issue advisories emphasizing preemptive evacuation; maintain 24/7 coordination with the state weather bureau, Office of Civil Defense, and local government units, and utilize all communication channels, including satellite systems, for uninterrupted coordination.

