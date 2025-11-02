FACES OF CEBU: Nicolas Ypil, OFW, golden buzzer act in Croatia’s Supertalent

CONSOLACION, Cebu – From endless karaoke nights in Barangay Binaliw to a golden buzzer moment in Croatia, Nicolas Ypil’s journey is nothing short of magical.

The 29-year-old OFW who had nightly karaoke sessions in Binaliw, Danao City, Cebu, has now received a golden buzzer when he auditioned on Supertalent, a Croatian television talent show.

For Nicolas, hearing the buzzer was both surreal and emotional.

Nicolas Yap in tears after Supertalent Judge Martina Tomčić pressed her golden buzzer on his audition act. | Photo: SupertalentHR

“Pagka-golden buzzer nako, grabe ako hilak kay niadto ko sa audition na walay expectation. Ganahan lang ko mu try na makasaka og stage og makakanta sa daghang tao,” Nicolas shared.

(“When I received the golden buzzer, I broke into tears. I went to the audition not expecting anything. All I wanted was to get on stage and sing for the people.“)

It was not just a golden memory for him but also a special moment for all of us.

As a means of representation

When the golden buzzer sounded and confetti rained on the stage, it finally dawned on him. He had made it – from just a village boy back in Cebu to a golden boy now conquering the international stage.

As he puts it, “This is my way to represent the Philippines and prove that we are deserving to be here.”

This came despite receiving backlash from some people who told him, “Go home, you do not belong here.”

“Akoang pag apil is not just about me pursuing my dreams but also me representing our country in Croatia, to be seen and heard.”

It is this pride in his roots that fuels every note he sings.

From TikTok streaming to being on Supertalent

Nicolas’ journey to international recognition began online. He used TikTok to share his love for singing.

When one of his Croatian song covers went viral, netizens flooded his inbox, urging him to try his luck on Supertalent. With the virality came an invitation from a producer to audition by sending a video of himself singing.

Nicolas Ypil during his audition at Supertalent Croatia. | Photo: SupertalentHR

“Ang ako gi submit sa online audition kay akoa pa gi record sa CR, kanang wa gyuy pagkaprepare. Kanang kung unsa lay naa, mao ako gi submit,” he explained.

(“The song I submitted for the audition was recorded in the bathroom since I wasn’t prepared at all. I submitted whatever I had on hand.“)

The rest was history. After receiving his golden buzzer, Nicolas shared his appreciation for the locals in Croatia.

“I’m happy and proud na akoang pagkanta kay na appreciate ari sa Croatia; akong gi feel og understand ang kanta as if akoa siya language.”

This moment also allowed him to reflect on his childhood.

Growing up with music

The family of Nicolas Ypil in Danao City, Cebu, taking pride in his golden buzzer stint in Supertalent. | Contributed photo

Nicolas had always been friends with notes and harmonies. Throughout his childhood, he listened to his mother’s cassette music and his father’s singing.

His siblings also took an interest in music. In fact, it was his sister who inspired him to have a deeper appreciation for music. Meanwhile, his younger brother is currently playing in a local band in their hometown.

“Singing family gyud mi. Gadako jud ko sa music. Bisan sa kaliwat, mag log sa mic sa karaoke. Hilig gyud og kanta amo pamilya.”

Furthermore, he recalled singing in chapels where he had honed his skills: “Training ground nako ang kapilya kay muingon ako mama na kantahon nako ang salmo.”

Even while doing chores like carrying water home, he kept singing, as it was part of his routine.

It was as if music had been ingrained in his family’s DNA. Like in many Pinoy households, music was always an integral part of their lives, whether they sang in tune or not.

As an OFW

For his family, Nicolas decided to work abroad. He has spent five years already as an OFW — two years in Qatar and the past three years in Croatia.

Nicolas Ypil as an OFW, touring around the cities of Europe. | Contributed photo

Working overseas, as he believed, would be his way of giving back to his parents.

“Daghan opportunity diri sa abroad. Housekeeper ko ari, dili nimo makita ang sweldo ari as a housekeeper compared if housekeeper ka sa Pilipinas.”

Nicolas says he is proud working in the hospitality industry, yet he admits that homesickness is a challenge for him: “Grabe gyud ako kamingaw sa Cebu. I miss my family and our karaoke sessions.”

However, he remained steadfast, knowing that anytime soon, he might be bringing home an achievement of a lifetime.

Of dreaming and taking the next big step

Beyond the competition, Nicolas has even bigger dreams: “To have my own recordings, my own songs, and perform them in a big crowd.”

He has slowly started achieving them. Among the items he had listed on his bucket list was to perform in front of a big crowd — he has recently marked that one off.

“I saw my list. Grabe ako emotion pud, makaingon kag si Lord naminaw jud ba,” he said.

Portrait shot of Nicolas Ypil, golden buzzer singing act of Supertalent Croatia. | Contributed photo

With the semifinals of Supertalent set on November 23, Nicolas is fully focused on preparing for his next performance.

“Grabe ako kulba karon. Nana may weight on my shoulder, and I have three weeks to prepare,” he said.

He is already video-calling with his singing coach provided by the show.

Counting the days ahead, he shares a little advice to his fellow dreamers:

“It takes courage to be there. Let them judge you, because at the end of the day, you’re doing it for yourself.” Nicolas Ypil

He added, “If you want to do something in life, do it. If not now, when?”

Sometimes all you have to do is take that leap, because maybe someday, somewhere, you might just have your golden buzzer moment.