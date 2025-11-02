Tropical Storm TINO enters PAR on Sunday morning — Pagasa

By: Airam Limatog November 02,2025 - 08:29 AM

The Tropical Storm was located 1,265 km east of Eastern Visayas before entering PAR on Sunday Morning. | DOST-PAGASA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical Storm Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, the local state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it entered PAR at 5:30 a.m. on November 2.

It is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm on Sunday evening and eventually into a typhoon on Monday morning.

The system was last located 1,265 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

According to Pagasa, it may make its initial landfall over Caraga or Eastern Visayas, bringing heavy rainfall to the following areas starting November 3:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Surigao del Norte

Tropical Cyclone Bulletins for Tino will be issued starting 11:00 a.m. today, November 2, via the Pagasa social media pages.

