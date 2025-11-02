Tropical Storm TINO enters PAR on Sunday morning — Pagasa
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical Storm Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, the local state weather bureau reported.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it entered PAR at 5:30 a.m. on November 2.
It is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm on Sunday evening and eventually into a typhoon on Monday morning.
The system was last located 1,265 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.
According to Pagasa, it may make its initial landfall over Caraga or Eastern Visayas, bringing heavy rainfall to the following areas starting November 3:
- Eastern Samar
- Dinagat Islands
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Leyte
- Biliran
- Southern Leyte
- Surigao del Norte
Tropical Cyclone Bulletins for Tino will be issued starting 11:00 a.m. today, November 2, via the Pagasa social media pages.
