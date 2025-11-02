Tino: Cebu to hoist storm signals as early as Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public is advised to start taking precautionary measures already as Tropical Storm Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) approaches the Visayas region.

As of 5:30 a.m., Sunday, November 2, Tino has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The state weather bureau may issue storm warnings for the region within the day.

Areas expected to be hit

Possible areas covered included Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas, where Cebu is located.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), they may hoist the tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) over Eastern Visayas on Sunday morning, and over Cebu between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

“When raising storm signals, there is a 36-hour lead time. So we’re looking at a possible Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over Eastern Visayas today. For Cebu, the earliest would be on Sunday afternoon,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

On Sunday, the weather bureau spotted Tino 1,230 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas on Sunday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 105 kph.

Additionally, the weather bureau has not ruled out the possibility of Tino further intensifying into a Super Typhoon category before making any landfall.

It may intensify into a severe tropical storm on Sunday evening, then into a typhoon on Monday morning, Pagasa added.

Tino will not only bring strong gusts of wind but also intense rain.

Latest forecasts showed Tino making its initial landfall between the Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions on Tuesday morning, November 4.

After which, Tino will make its way towards Central Visayas. Meteorologists predict the storm to be between northern Cebu and central Cebu.

“We’re still not ruling out that the storm may slightly change its path within the cone of probability. It may hit northern Cebu or central Cebu, but what is certain is that it will traverse over Central Visayas,” explained Eclarino.

Critical days

With Tino expected to further intensify, Pagasa also forecast that they may raise TCWS No. 4, the highest storm signal number, in affected areas.

These include Cebu and the entire Central Visayas.

“In Cebu, our critical days, which means we can start feeling the effects of the tropical storm, will start this Monday [November 3],” Eclarino said.

Likewise, Cebu will start experiencing rainy weather beginning on Sunday evening, lasting until Wednesday, the weather specialist added.

Pagasa forecast torrential rains over Central Visayas beginning Monday due to Tino’s presence, expecting rain volume to be between 100 and 200 millimeters (mm).

“That’s why we’re urging residents and our local government units [LGUs] to monitor and implement safety measures for those residing in landslide and flashflood-prone areas,” said Eclarino. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

