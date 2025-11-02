Lapu-Lapu City officials convened to assess Tino’s potential risks

In photo: (L-R) Mayor Cindi King-Chan, CDRRMO Assistant Head Andy Berame, and Congressman Ahong Chan holding a meeting with other stakeholders to prepare for Tropical Storm Tino

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Together with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), the Lapu-Lapu City Government has initiated a pre-disaster risk assessment meeting to prepare for Tropical Storm Tino, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 5:30 a.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025, and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, November 4.

Presiding over the meeting was Mayor Cindi King-Chan. Others in attendance included Congressman Junard “Ahong“ Chan, representatives from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Philippine Navy, Coast Guard, and Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division. Several city department and office heads, barangay captains, and other stakeholders also took part in the meeting.

They all aimed to ensure a coordinated response to the impending weather.

During the meeting

Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division Weather Services Chief Al Quiblat presented the latest weather update. Most importantly, he discussed the cyclone’s projected track and potential impact on the city.

Meanwhile, CDRRMO Head Nagiel Bañacia emphasized preparedness measures. He focused on zero casualties, continuity of government services, and quick restoration of normal operations.

The city government urged all barangays to activate their Disaster Risk Reduction Management Plan (DRRM Plan), pre-position resources in island communities, and prepare damage and needs assessment reports for rapid response before and after the storm.

In addition, the CDRRMO warned of potential coastal, island, and urban flooding. They instructed each barangay to ensure the availability of emergency equipment and convene their Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC). Pre-emptive evacuations will be coordinated with the City Disaster Council and the City Police Office.

Stay informed

King-Chan reminded the public to stay alert and updated.

“Atong tumong mao ang paspas nga pag-disseminate sa impormasyon, maayong koordinasyon, ug kaluwasan sa tanang Oponganon,“ she said.

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of preparedness and resilience, noting that food, water, and relief supplies have been pre-positioned, evacuation centers are ready, and 24-hour monitoring is ongoing.

The mayor will announce the status of class suspensions soon.

