What to pack in your emergency kit as ‘Tino’ enters PAR

With Tino now inside PAR, the public should prepare their emergency supply kits ahead of time. | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Cebu — With Tropical Storm “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi) now inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the public is reminded to check and prepare their emergency supply kits as part of safety measures ahead of possible heavy rains and strong winds in the coming days.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds over parts of Visayas and Mindanao early this week, with local disaster response units placed on alert for flooding and landslides.

As part of preparedness, here’s a reminder based on the checklist from the Department of Science and Technology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) on what every household should include in an emergency kit:

First aid kit

Canned or ready-to-eat food

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio

Whistle

Face masks and alcohol

Important documents

Candles and lighters

Drinking water

Blankets and extra clothes

Sturdy shoes

Rope (at least seven meters long)

Toiletries

Marker, pen, and paper

Emergency contact numbers

Cash

Baby food and special medications, if needed

Lastly, the public is encouraged to check expiration dates and replenish supplies regularly to ensure all items are ready for use when needed.

These reminders serve as a timely reference as communities prepare for Tropical Storm Tino and the rest of the typhoon season.

