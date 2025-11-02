What to pack in your emergency kit as ‘Tino’ enters PAR
CEBU CITY, Cebu — With Tropical Storm “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi) now inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the public is reminded to check and prepare their emergency supply kits as part of safety measures ahead of possible heavy rains and strong winds in the coming days.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds over parts of Visayas and Mindanao early this week, with local disaster response units placed on alert for flooding and landslides.
As part of preparedness, here’s a reminder based on the checklist from the Department of Science and Technology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) on what every household should include in an emergency kit:
- First aid kit
- Canned or ready-to-eat food
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Battery-operated radio
- Whistle
- Face masks and alcohol
- Important documents
- Candles and lighters
- Drinking water
- Blankets and extra clothes
- Sturdy shoes
- Rope (at least seven meters long)
- Toiletries
- Marker, pen, and paper
- Emergency contact numbers
- Cash
- Baby food and special medications, if needed
Lastly, the public is encouraged to check expiration dates and replenish supplies regularly to ensure all items are ready for use when needed.
These reminders serve as a timely reference as communities prepare for Tropical Storm Tino and the rest of the typhoon season.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.