Lapu-Lapu City prepares relief goods, urges PWD evacuation ahead of Tino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In preparation for Tropical Storm Tino, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has already prepositioned its relief goods to the three islet barangays of the city.

This was a part of the Anticipatory Action Program (AAP) of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Among the islet barangays in Lapu-Lapu were Caubian, Caohagan, and Pangan-an.

The city recognized the importance of these barangays during calamities, since they were isolated and lacked large establishments that could support them.

Under the AAP, the CDRRMO arranges the relief goods prior to the effect of the calamity.

In his Facebook post, CDRRMO Head Nagiel Bañacia urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the islet barangays to evacuate to Olango Island or Mainland Lapu-Lapu before Tino hits.

He stressed that barangay officials and PWD organization officials must coordinate with the CDRRMO in evacuating PWDs to ensure their safety during the calamity.

“Kabahin sa gitudlo sa pag pangandam sa pamilya sa mga PWDs ang pagpabakwit kanila panahon sa bagyo ngadto sa luwas nga lugar,” Bañacia said in an FB post.

(“Part of what we taught our personnel in handling families with PWDs is how to evacuate the PWDs to a safe place during a storm.“)

The CDRRMO also deployed personnel to these islet barangays since Saturday, November 1, 2025, to assist barangay officials and residents there.

“Kay sa panahon sa katalagman, PWDs kanunay makalimtan, mao nga bakwit nata aron walay ma disgrasya,” he added.

(“Because in time of disasters, PWDs are often neglected. That’s why we have to evacuate them and keep the safe.“)

