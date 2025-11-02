EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

PAGASA raises Signal No. 1 over some areas in Eastern Visayas and Caraga as Tropical Storm Tino approaches. | DOST-PAGASA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Whenever a weather disturbance hits the country, the public often receives different alerts to prepare for any possible danger.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is in charge of rolling out storm signals and rainfall warnings. But how exactly do the two differ?

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS)

These signals warn about expected wind strength as a tropical cyclone approaches. PAGASA issues five levels of signals, each representing increasing wind speed, potential damage, and urgency of preparation.

Signal No. 1 (Tropical Depression): Winds of 39–61 kph may be felt within 36 hours. Light damage to structures made of light materials is possible.

Signal No. 2 (Tropical Storm): Winds of 62–88 kph may be felt within 24 hours. Minor to moderate damage to weak structures and small trees can occur.

Signal No. 3 (Severe Tropical Storm): Winds of 89–117 kph may be felt within 18 hours. Heavy damage to light materials and partial roof destruction are expected.

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon): Winds of 118–184 kph may be felt within 12 hours. Very heavy damage to structures, crops, and power lines is likely.

Signal No. 5 (Super Typhoon): Winds greater than 185 kph may be felt within 12 hours. Widespread destruction and life-threatening conditions are expected.

The higher the signal, the more urgent the need to secure property, stay indoors, and heed evacuation or travel advisories from local officials.

READ: EXPLAINER: What NDRRMC white, blue, and red alerts mean during disasters

Rainfall Warnings

Separate from storm signals, these focus on rain intensity and flooding risk even if there is no tropical cyclone. Color-coded warnings are issued to help communities prepare and respond during bad weather.

Yellow Warning : Heavy rain is possible, and flooding may occur in low-lying areas.

: Heavy rain is possible, and flooding may occur in low-lying areas. Orange Warning : Intense rainfall is likely, and serious flooding is threatening.

: Intense rainfall is likely, and serious flooding is threatening. Red Warning: Torrential rain is expected, severe flooding is imminent, and evacuation may be needed.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Country braces for Tropical Storm ‘Tino’

As of 11 a.m. on November 2, 2025, Signal No. 1 has been raised over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands as Tropical Storm Tino (Kalmaegi) approaches the Visayas.

PAGASA reported that Tino was last spotted 955 km East of Eastern Visayas. The system may intensify into a typhoon before making landfall between Caraga and Eastern Visayas on November 3.

The state weather bureau has projected Signal No. 4 to be the highest wind warning, with torrential rains during Tino’s passage.

READ: DepEd: Over 25,000 schools at risk of floods, landslides due to Tino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP