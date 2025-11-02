Alcoseba is fastest Filipina in Asia Triathlon Championships

Raven Faith Alcoseba | From the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games-bound triathlete Raven Faith Alcoseba made an impressive showing in the under-23 women’s division of the 2025 Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships held in Aqaba, Jordan, last Nov. 1.

Alcoseba, from Talisay City, Cebu, finished fourth overall in the Olympic-distance race. She also emerged as the highest-ranked Filipina triathlete sent by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines to the continental event.

The field featured 21 competitors from various Asian countries including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Jordan, and Hong Kong.

Alcoseba clocked a total time of one hour, five minutes, and 51 seconds (1:05:51). She posted a strong swim leg at 10:42, followed by a 35:39 split in the bike segment and 18:54 in the run. She trailed behind South Korea’s Park Gayeon, who ruled the race in 1:03:57, Hong Kong’s Tallulah Wright (1:04:29), and Japan’s Ikumi Seto (1:05:24).

Fellow Filipina Erika Burgos was close behind Alcoseba, finishing fifth at 1:06:07. Katria Salazar, another Filipina, placed 19th with a time of 1:13:58.

This was not the first time Alcoseba led all Filipinos in an international race. In 2024, she was also the fastest among Filipina delegates in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong, placing seventh overall.

In the under-23 men’s division, Cebuano triathlete Matthew Justine Hermosa finished 17th in 1:00:16. Teammate Joshua Ramos followed in 20th place (1:00:39), while Irienold Reig Jr. completed the Philippine contingent in 27th (1:03:22).

Japan’s Kazushi Jozuka topped the men’s race with 56:07, followed by compatriot Takuto Oshima (56:42) and Kazakhstan’s Yegor Krupyakov (57:12).

