Niños lament lag in Batang Pinoy medal tally

Athletes race to the finish line at the Batang Pinoy’s girls hurdles event in General Santos City. | Batang Pinoy photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños returned home safe and sound after competing in the 2025 Batang Pinoy National Championships in General Santos City. But even after the event ended on Oct. 30, they remained unsure of their final standing as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) had yet to release the official medal tally, a sports official said.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano expressed his concern on social media, requesting the PSC to publish the final results, saying the delegation had set specific goals for the grassroots national meet.

“We understand that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is still in the process of finalizing and releasing the official medal standings. We recognize that compiling results from multiple events and venues can be a complex task, and we appreciate the PSC’s continued efforts to ensure accuracy and fairness in the final tally,” said Dejano in his statement.

“That said, we hope that in future editions of Batang Pinoy, there could be enhancements to the real-time results management system to allow athletes, coaches, and supporters to stay promptly informed of standings as they happen. Timely access to results not only sustains the excitement of the games but also provides well-deserved recognition to our young athletes’ achievements.”

The Niños aimed to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish. But with no official standings released, they returned to Cebu uncertain of where they stand.

According to CCSC’s internal tally, Cebu City collected 31 golds, 34 silvers, and 48 bronzes.

Based on the Batang Pinoy website’s last update on Oct. 31, Baguio City led the standings with 59 golds, 41 silvers, and 52 bronzes, followed by Pasig City (53-37-51) and Manila (39-36-31).

However, the same website listed Cebu City at No. 7 with an inaccurate count of 26-24-37, which is far from CCSC’s verified record.

This is not the first time the Batang Pinoy National Championships has faced this problem.

Last year’s tournament also suffered delayed and inconsistent medal tallies. This left delegations frustrated and questioning the PSC’s system of results management.

Dejano nevertheless thanked the PSC for organizing the championships and congratulated all participating athletes.

“As our participation in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships here in General Santos City comes to a close, we extend our congratulations to all the young athletes who gave their best throughout the competition,” he said.

“We remain grateful to the PSC for organizing this important grassroots sports program and look forward to continuing our partnership in nurturing youth sports excellence across the country.”

